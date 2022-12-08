ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

WGN Radio adds Steve and Johnnie to Saturday overnight schedule

CHICAGO (December 13, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, January 7, veteran broadcasters Steve King and Johnnie Putman return to WGN Radio, hosting Saturday overnights from 9pm to 2am. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Kathy Hart remembers her loyal Chicago listeners

Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy