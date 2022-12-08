ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

7 men sentenced to prison after year-long Louisiana child exploitation investigation, authorities confirmed

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfUxo_0jc7FdjY00

CONCORDIA PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) — In January 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating suspects who engaged in the exploitation and solicitation of minors online for sexual purposes. As a result of the investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested over 40 suspects who engaged in sexual conversations with minors, solicited for sex, possessed or transmitted pornographic images, and/or traveled to meet with minors.

During the investigation, two registered sex predators traveled to meet a minor while out on bond for six counts of Molestation of a Juvenile in another parish. For several months, the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office secured convictions in these cases, resulting in prison time as well as the requirement to register as a convicted sex offender upon release.

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storm with the WKRG News 5 interactive weather radar

The following suspects were given prison sentences after the investigations:

Name Offense (s) Prison Sentence
Bradly Dyer Indecent Behavior with Juveniles 2 years
Denny Boyd Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
100 counts of Sexual Abuse of An Animal 		4 years
Kevin Prejean Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor 		18 months
William Ezell Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor 4 years
Jody Acreman Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
6 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles 		4 years
Ian Reed Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile 		4 years
Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Hedrick, along with District Attorney Brad Burget and his office, are committed to protecting the community’s most precious resources, our children, and will continue to seek out those who wish to do them harm. Community members are reminded that if you see something, say something.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

50-year-old Louisiana arrested for 33 counts of Video Voyeurism

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Vidalia, La. due to an investigation involving narcotics, as well as multiple subjects who were of interest in an ongoing human trafficking case. Once deputies […]
VIDALIA, LA
WKRG News 5

Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida: Electrifying testimony rocks Lynn Haven corruption case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case promised explosive testimony involving current and former city officials as the town’s former mayor and one of its biggest contractors fight the federal government.  And Monday did not disappoint.  Former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes refused to say that James Finch, the owner of […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in four more 2020 battlegrounds

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed state and local election officials in Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico and Pennsylvania as part of the Justice Department’s wide-ranging investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The newly appointed special counsel, who was brought in last month to oversee several Department of Justice (DOJ) cases related to […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy