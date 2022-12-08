ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Judge halts hefty SGMA fees for Madera Co. farmers ahead of tax deadline

A Madera County Superior Court judge has halted implementation of a sizable, $246 per acre fee on. The per-acre charge on Madera County farmers and landowners is part of the county’s implementation of the sweeping Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) through the Madera County Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA). Farmers...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Visalia Unified supplies campuses with opioid fighting medication

Visalia Unified School District is taking steps to combat the growing national fentanyl epidemic. The district announced this week that it has acquired Narcan for every school. Narcan is a nasal spray that is designed to reverse the spread effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. “We know that the...
VISALIA, CA
Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries

Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
FRESNO, CA

