Productive, Calif.: Fresno’s economic comeback ranks among top in the U.S.
Fresno’s increase in productivity has been measured as one of the largest in the nation over the last 15 years. A study conducted by the University of North Carolina, titled The Power of Productivity, found that Fresno’s productivity increased by 17.3 percent in the last decade and a half.
Fresno Unified school trustee allegedly hid $1.3k in booze purchases on Superintendent’s dime
New revelations of financial misconduct by Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic are arriving just as the ousted school board member is set to leave office. Slatic is alleged to have underreported a gift on state-mandated ethics disclosure forms. The gift in question: a pricey meal – paid for by Fresno...
Judge halts hefty SGMA fees for Madera Co. farmers ahead of tax deadline
A Madera County Superior Court judge has halted implementation of a sizable, $246 per acre fee on. The per-acre charge on Madera County farmers and landowners is part of the county’s implementation of the sweeping Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) through the Madera County Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA). Farmers...
Visalia Unified supplies campuses with opioid fighting medication
Visalia Unified School District is taking steps to combat the growing national fentanyl epidemic. The district announced this week that it has acquired Narcan for every school. Narcan is a nasal spray that is designed to reverse the spread effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. “We know that the...
Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries
Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
Fresno St. gets a shot at Pac-12 redemption at Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Can they seize the moment?
Fresno State’s two early-season games against Pac-12 opponents Oregon State and USC didn’t go as planned. But now, the Bulldogs have an opportunity to prove their worth against another Pac-12 foe when they take on Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday. Both Oregon State...
