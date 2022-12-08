ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Detroit adds new police towing software, introduces stolen car storage waiver

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit is implementing changes to its police towing policies to increase transparency and help people whose vehicles are towed. Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James White announced the reforms Tuesday. On Monday, the city council approved seven towing companies that Duggan...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police arrest murder suspect on city's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday afternoon, Detroit Police blocked off several neighborhood streets on the city's east side as they searched for a man wanted for murder. About an hour after the search started, police had him in custody. Police were searching the area of Queen and Bringard, which is...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after semi-truck crosses US-23 median, causing multi-vehicle crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on US-23 in Livingston County involving multiple semi-trucks and vehicles killed two people Monday night. According to police, a semi traveling north was south of Lee Road in Green Oak Township when they crossed the median just before 9:30 p.m. The semi hit a southbound semi-truck head-on.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Home previously owned by Aretha Franklin up for sale

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new listing on Detroit's housing market has popped up: the former residence of Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul once lived in the 5,600 square-foot home which is located off of Seven Mile on Detroit's east side. The Hamilton Road property sits on the border of the Detroit Golf Club.
DETROIT, MI

