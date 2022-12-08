Read full article on original website
Bloomfield Hills woman sentenced for stealing more than $70K from elderly victim
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Bloomfield Hills woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from an elderly victim, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. Margaret Risdon, 62, was convicted of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000. She was sentenced to three years of...
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
Farmington man still hospitalized 6 weeks after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Six weeks after a Farmington man was shot and critically injured, he still has a long way to go. Kevin Kessler, 46, was shot minutes after calling police Nov. 1 because he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road.
Detroit adds new police towing software, introduces stolen car storage waiver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit is implementing changes to its police towing policies to increase transparency and help people whose vehicles are towed. Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James White announced the reforms Tuesday. On Monday, the city council approved seven towing companies that Duggan...
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
Detroit Police arrest murder suspect on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday afternoon, Detroit Police blocked off several neighborhood streets on the city's east side as they searched for a man wanted for murder. About an hour after the search started, police had him in custody. Police were searching the area of Queen and Bringard, which is...
New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
City of Detroit announces new towing policies after DPD scandal
Detroit has had a long history with, what some described as, predatory towing policies. Today, Mayor Mike Duggan and DPD plan to clean up its past reputation.
Double shooting leaves 1 dead • Comerica Park's new lights • Racial slur at DSO performance
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
Reward offered for information about Detroit father who disappeared in 2019
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is still missing more than three years after he disappeared in Detroit. Dionno Denby, who is now 60, was last seen around noon on April 27, 2019, at his home at 19315 Carman. While speaking to FOX 2 in 2020, the mother of his...
2 dead after semi-truck crosses US-23 median, causing multi-vehicle crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on US-23 in Livingston County involving multiple semi-trucks and vehicles killed two people Monday night. According to police, a semi traveling north was south of Lee Road in Green Oak Township when they crossed the median just before 9:30 p.m. The semi hit a southbound semi-truck head-on.
Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
'We feel abandoned over here': Residents say trash dumping on Detroit street ignored by city
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stray cats scour piles of trash and debris along Sturtevant Street on Detroit's west side. Dasha Bowens and her three sons moved into their house three months ago - and say the pile of garbage in front of the vacant lot next door - isn't hers.
Man loses leg after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shoots him
A Farmington man has a long road to recovery after he was shot last month. Kevin Kessler was going through a messy divorce when his ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him outside his home.
Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
12 Braggots of Krampus -- Supernatural Brewing releasing new honey-based beers daily
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Try new honey-based beers made by Livonia's Supernatural Brewing and Spirits from now through Dec. 23. The craft brewery's 12 Braggots of Krampus started Monday. Read more Michigan beer news here. According to Supernatural, braggot is a honey wine made with grain, so it is...
Glamorous Moms Foundation collecting blankets for Detroit's homeless population during Project Warmth
FOX 2 - For more information, visit their website glamorousmoms.foundation. Giving Tree Campaign running now through - December 18th. Project Warmth Campaign: December 26 through January 26. Need: Gloves, Mittens, and Blankets. Drop Off Location: Taj Cottage. 38429 Grand River Ave. Farmington, MI.
Home previously owned by Aretha Franklin up for sale
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new listing on Detroit's housing market has popped up: the former residence of Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul once lived in the 5,600 square-foot home which is located off of Seven Mile on Detroit's east side. The Hamilton Road property sits on the border of the Detroit Golf Club.
