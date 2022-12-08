ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Washington Capitals 7-3 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. Alex Ovechkin went into the night needing three goals to hit 800 for his career and four to tie Gordie Howe for second all-time. He scored two in the first period, including 24 seconds into the game, and completed the hat trick in the third to hit it. Washington cleared the bench to celebrate with Ovechkin as hats showered the ice. The United Center crowd also gave him a standing ovation. Greatest goal scorer we've ever seen.
Ovechkin makes NHL history, scores 800th goal against Blackhawks

The thought of anyone sniffing a Wayne Gretzky record seems unthinkable, but Alex Ovechkin is knocking on the door of NHL history. And he made it again on Tuesday. Ovechkin became the third player in league history to hit the 800-goal mark after netting a hat trick. He scored two in the first period, including one 24 seconds into the game, and finished it off in the third period.
Johnson on ankle injury, setback and returning to lineup

Six games into the 2022-23 season, Tyler Johnson suffered what looked to be a scary-looking ankle injury in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 25. He got tangled up along the boards with Aleksander Barkov, needed assistance going to the locker room and was seen leaving the United Center with a walking boot on his left foot.
Gustafsson playing big role for Capitals: 'I feel confident'

Erik Gustafsson has spent five of his seven NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, but he's never played a game at the United Center as an opponent. His season with Calgary got cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and his stints with Montreal and Philadelphia never resulted in a trip to Chicago because of the one-year division realignment.
LaVine hopes knee injury management plan is in past

After four in their first 12 games of the season, the Chicago Bulls’ home-road back-to-back set this weekend marks their first since Nov. 6 and 7. But this is not news because of a scheduling oddity that sees the Bulls tip off in Atlanta against the Hawks on Sunday less than 23 hours after doing so in Chicago against the Mavericks on Saturday.
When do the Chicago Bears play next?

The Chicago Bears are 14 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 14 weeks, they sit 3-10, amid a six-game losing streak and fresh off their bye week. The Bears have four games left to play. Next Sunday, the Bears will continue their schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's the...
NBA renames MVP trophy after Bulls legend Michael Jordan

The NBA's regular season most valuable player trophy is getting a rebrand. And, fittingly, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is at the center of it. Early Tuesday morning, the league announced that it is renaming its trophy for the annual award "The Michael Jordan Trophy," an homage to one who many consider the greatest basketball player of all time.
Bulls list Caruso probable, Dosunmu questionable

Javonte Green’s absence from Saturday’s home victory over the Dallas Mavericks is why Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is hesitant to say Alex Caruso is definitely playing on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. “But he’s certainly moving closer to playing,” Donovan said following Tuesday’s practice...
Jalen Hurts now odds-on MVP favorite after Giants blowout

The chants rained down on Jalen Hurts as he left the field at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon from Eagles fans who made the trip up the New Jersey Turnpike. Yet another dominant performance by the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback not only clinched the team a playoff berth and strengthened its hold on the top seed in the NFC, but turned the MVP race – a runaway for Patrick Mahomes just a few weeks ago – into a dead heat with four weeks to go in the regular season. A look at the latest PointsBet odds show that Hurts and Mahomes are the only true candidates, with no clear favorite.
Sanborn has big opportunity during homestretch of Bears' season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Eight months ago, it might have been hard to envision Jack Sanborn in this position. He had just gone undrafted out of Wisconsin and now faced an uphill battle to make the rebuilding Bears roster. A few weeks into training camp, Sanborn’s roster spot was all but secure. He had recorded two takeaways in the Bears’ preseason opener and cruised through cut-down day without breaking a sweat.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

