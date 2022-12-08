Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
10 observations: Ovechkin scores 800 in Capitals win over Hawks
The Blackhawks fell to the Washington Capitals 7-3 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. Alex Ovechkin went into the night needing three goals to hit 800 for his career and four to tie Gordie Howe for second all-time. He scored two in the first period, including 24 seconds into the game, and completed the hat trick in the third to hit it. Washington cleared the bench to celebrate with Ovechkin as hats showered the ice. The United Center crowd also gave him a standing ovation. Greatest goal scorer we've ever seen.
Ovechkin makes NHL history, scores 800th goal against Blackhawks
The thought of anyone sniffing a Wayne Gretzky record seems unthinkable, but Alex Ovechkin is knocking on the door of NHL history. And he made it again on Tuesday. Ovechkin became the third player in league history to hit the 800-goal mark after netting a hat trick. He scored two in the first period, including one 24 seconds into the game, and finished it off in the third period.
Alex Ovechkin Scores Hat Trick to Reach Historic 800th Career Goal
The Capitals star moved into elite company with his latest hat trick.
Johnson on ankle injury, setback and returning to lineup
Six games into the 2022-23 season, Tyler Johnson suffered what looked to be a scary-looking ankle injury in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 25. He got tangled up along the boards with Aleksander Barkov, needed assistance going to the locker room and was seen leaving the United Center with a walking boot on his left foot.
Gustafsson playing big role for Capitals: 'I feel confident'
Erik Gustafsson has spent five of his seven NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, but he's never played a game at the United Center as an opponent. His season with Calgary got cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and his stints with Montreal and Philadelphia never resulted in a trip to Chicago because of the one-year division realignment.
Here's where the Bears stand in the draft after Week 14
During the Bears' bye week in Week 14, the Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, boosting them up to the second pick in the draft over the Bears. With that, the Bears now have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. How did this happen?. The...
LaVine hopes knee injury management plan is in past
After four in their first 12 games of the season, the Chicago Bulls’ home-road back-to-back set this weekend marks their first since Nov. 6 and 7. But this is not news because of a scheduling oddity that sees the Bulls tip off in Atlanta against the Hawks on Sunday less than 23 hours after doing so in Chicago against the Mavericks on Saturday.
When do the Chicago Bears play next?
The Chicago Bears are 14 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 14 weeks, they sit 3-10, amid a six-game losing streak and fresh off their bye week. The Bears have four games left to play. Next Sunday, the Bears will continue their schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's the...
NBA renames MVP trophy after Bulls legend Michael Jordan
The NBA's regular season most valuable player trophy is getting a rebrand. And, fittingly, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is at the center of it. Early Tuesday morning, the league announced that it is renaming its trophy for the annual award "The Michael Jordan Trophy," an homage to one who many consider the greatest basketball player of all time.
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios
Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL tied with the Denver Broncos, they currently own the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have five more weeks of games to play in the regular season.
Bulls list Caruso probable, Dosunmu questionable
Javonte Green’s absence from Saturday’s home victory over the Dallas Mavericks is why Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is hesitant to say Alex Caruso is definitely playing on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. “But he’s certainly moving closer to playing,” Donovan said following Tuesday’s practice...
Donovan explains Bulls’ defense on Griffin buzzer beater
When you’ve coached basketball as long as Billy Donovan has, the cliché of having. So when the Chicago Bulls’ head coach makes a decision, there is invariably a substantive reason behind it. The decision may not work out, or outside observers may not agree with it. But there is always a reason.
Jalen Hurts now odds-on MVP favorite after Giants blowout
The chants rained down on Jalen Hurts as he left the field at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon from Eagles fans who made the trip up the New Jersey Turnpike. Yet another dominant performance by the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback not only clinched the team a playoff berth and strengthened its hold on the top seed in the NFC, but turned the MVP race – a runaway for Patrick Mahomes just a few weeks ago – into a dead heat with four weeks to go in the regular season. A look at the latest PointsBet odds show that Hurts and Mahomes are the only true candidates, with no clear favorite.
Sanborn has big opportunity during homestretch of Bears' season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Eight months ago, it might have been hard to envision Jack Sanborn in this position. He had just gone undrafted out of Wisconsin and now faced an uphill battle to make the rebuilding Bears roster. A few weeks into training camp, Sanborn’s roster spot was all but secure. He had recorded two takeaways in the Bears’ preseason opener and cruised through cut-down day without breaking a sweat.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0