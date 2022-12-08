The chants rained down on Jalen Hurts as he left the field at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon from Eagles fans who made the trip up the New Jersey Turnpike. Yet another dominant performance by the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback not only clinched the team a playoff berth and strengthened its hold on the top seed in the NFC, but turned the MVP race – a runaway for Patrick Mahomes just a few weeks ago – into a dead heat with four weeks to go in the regular season. A look at the latest PointsBet odds show that Hurts and Mahomes are the only true candidates, with no clear favorite.

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO