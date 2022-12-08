ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKTV

Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Monday evening in Colorado Springs. Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a “working” structure fire in the 3100 block of North Arcadia Street. The neighborhood is east of North Nevada Avenue and just north of Fillmore.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crews battle fire in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Inmate death under investigation at the El Paso County Jail. WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help. An undersheriff in Colorado won't face charges tied to a shooting following an investigation by the DA's Office.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near South Academy early Sunday morning. Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

South Academy closed at I-25 Monday and Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up drivers: South Academy will be closed at I-25 for the next couple of nights. The closure began Sunday evening and continues Monday and Tuesday night. Crews are making preparations for an upcoming bridge demolition in January. There will also be left lane closures...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Death investigation in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with the City of Fountain announced a death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the body was found by an officer who was on patrol in the 9700 block of Jimmy Camp Road. The officer noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police propose changes in response to 100% increase in drivers eluding officers during traffic stops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A decision in 2019 to cease pursuing fleeing drivers except in the most serious cases has led to a disturbing increase in in drivers who fail to pull over for officers during traffic stops. City of Colorado Springs "Word spread quickly that we weren't pursuing drivers as much as as The post Colorado Springs police propose changes in response to 100% increase in drivers eluding officers during traffic stops appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Man suspected of attempted murder south of Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) WATCH: President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act to protect gay & interracial couples nationwide. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video provided by the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC. Search...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
COLORADO STATE

