A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Bill Knight, 66, Logansport, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Fisher Funeral Chapel. Bill passed away unexpectedly at his home. Born August 18, 1956, in Lafayette, he was the son of the late James R. and Lois Irene...

LOGANSPORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO