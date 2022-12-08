Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker
A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Braden Lilly
Teenager Braden Lilly was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WIBW
AG-elect Kobach taps primary election rival Mattivi as KBI Director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped former preliminary election rival Tony Mattivi as the next Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he will nominate Tony Mattivi - who ran against Kobach in the...
WIBW
Kansas District Magistrate Judges elect new president for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association has elected a new president for 2023. Kansas Courts says the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association recently elected District Magistrate Judge Brendon Boone as president of the organization. The Court noted that the KDMJA is open to all state district...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. judge elected secretary for Kansas District Judges Association
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Judge Cheryl Rios has been elected the 2022-2023 secretary for the Kansas District Judges Association. Kansas Courts says on Monday, Dec. 12, that the Kansas District Judges Association - an organization open to all state district court judges - has elected its officers who will serve the organization in the coming year.
WIBW
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
Kansas man charged in 1980 killing of nursing student
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
WIBW
Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Bryant Davis
Teenager Bryant Davis was reported missing on Oct. 6, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 263-6011; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Warrant served near Derby is part of ‘months-long’ probe into fraud, theft, other crimes
The search warrant is related to stolen property tied to “an extensive investigation” involving crimes committed in Kansas and Oklahoma, Wichita police said.
kfdi.com
Man wanted for downtown Wichita bar fight
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a man in connection to a bar fight in downtown Wichita. There was a large fight outside a bar on December 11, near 2nd and Mead. Officers were called to scene shortly after midnight, and were told the man pictured had battered two people. Injuries to both victims were described as serious.
WIBW
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
WIBW
Attorney General Derek Schmidt reflects on time in office, future plans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unsuccessful challenge to incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, Derek Schmidt ends more than two decades in elected office in January. Schmidt was elected to the Kansas Senate in 2000, and as attorney general in 2010. In a visit to Eye on NE Kansas, Schmidt said...
Police arrest Kansas man 42 years after he is suspected of fatally shooting a 23-year-old mother and college student
"At 42 years and 10 months, we believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas," the sheriff said in the arrest of Steven Hanks.
Kansas Correctional Facility reports inmate death
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his unit.
Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years. Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988. “As soon as I looked […]
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated battery. Crime Stoppers says officers responded just after midnight Sunday to the 800 block of E. 2nd St. for a large disturbance outside a bar. “During the disturbance, the pictured individual is reported […]
KWCH.com
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a heavy law enforcement response near Derby is connected with a search warrant that’s part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes “involving multiple people and jurisdictions.”. Early Monday morning, the WPD said officers with the departments SWAT...
WIBW
$56 million in food assistance available to help Kansas children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $56 million in food assistance is available to help around 189,000 school-aged children in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Dec. 12, that about 189,000 children in the Sunflower State are eligible for benefits of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program - which totals about $56 million.
