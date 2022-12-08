Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
One dead, two injured in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Madison County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident occurred on Interstate 45 service road, approximately one mile north of Madisonville. The preliminary crash investigation says that at approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound. A 2012 Kia Forte was traveling southbound, failed to maintain a single lane and went into the northbound lane – striking the Toyota head-on.
Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst
LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
KLTV
Man attempting to steal packages leads Madisonville police on high-speed chase
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested in Madisonville after he tried stealing two packages and led police on a high-speed chase. Dekimee Mosley, 31, was initially charged with evading arrest as Madisonville police continue to investigate other possible charges. On Dec. 9, police say they received a call...
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
KBTX.com
Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
Sole survivor of fatal crash in Leon County remains hospitalized: Officials
Upon arrival, it was determined that a single vehicle had struck a tree - resulting in "catastrophic" damage.
KLTV
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina and Neches River Authority is meeting Tuesday to discuss the short- and long-term process improving the Prairie Grove Utility. Angelina and Neches River Authority, or ANRA, purchased what was formally known as Prairie Grove Water Supply Corporation in July 2022. There are 233 connections in the system.
KLTV
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released a compilation of body cameras from the capture of an alligator on Saturday. Two officers responded to a business on Sellers Street off of Kurth Drive where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
KBTX.com
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
wtaw.com
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
KLTV
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019. Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. Updated: 4 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports from Longview where police and emergency...
KLTV
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator. Two officers responded a business on Sellers St. off of Kurth Dr. where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department. Officers caught...
KLTV
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019. Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports from Longview where police and emergency...
KLTV
Documents detail failures during search of escaped fugitive, Gonzalo Lopez
CENTERVILLE, TX (KBTX) - New information is coming to light regarding the search efforts for escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez. Back in 2004, Lopez tried to kill a Webb County Sheriff Deputy and was sentenced to life in prison. Newly released documents obtained by KBTX highlight the search efforts for Gonzalo...
KLTV
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
East Texas man accused of breaking into house shot by homeowner
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was shot by a homeowner after officials said he forced his way into a house on Friday afternoon. The man tried to enter a Lufkin house through a back door, said city officials. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street. […]
Jacksonville man arrested for alleged aggravated assault, kidnapping
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man involved in an alleged aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping off of County Road 3301 on Nov. 25. According to officials, Ledarrious Deshun Grady, 31 of Jacksonville, was identified by deputies responding to a disturbance as the person who allegedly assaulted and […]
East Texas News
911 call leads to arrest
A 911 call regarding a female in distress and needing assistance led to the arrest of Cory Austin Lilley, 31 of Livingston. After receiving the call at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Polk County sheriff’s deputies and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene and saw the male subject assaulting a female outside the residence with children present.
Severe Weather Possible in the Pineywoods Saturday Night
Over the past few days, we've been letting you know of a possible severe weather outbreak that's expected to hit the Deep East Texas area on Tuesday. Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes are all in the mix as a major cold front approaches our area. For the...
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
Comments / 3