The Lower Merion boys’ basketball team bounced back from a 48-46 loss to Haverford High School with a 63-53 win against Coatesville Dec. 9. The Aces (3-1), who got out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter, converted on nine treys. Sam Brown led the way with 19 points while fellow seniors Sam Wright and Teddy Pendergrass each chipped in with 12 points.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO