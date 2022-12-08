[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like yet another Nantucket restaurant will be expanding to Boston. According to an article from Boston Magazine, Stubbys is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, moving into a space on Northern Avenue. The post says that the upcoming fast-casual spot will feature breakfast all day along with lunch and dinner options, and it will have a seasonal patio in the warmer months. Once the restaurant opens (it is slated to debut in the spring), the new location of Stubbys will join two other branches of Nantucket-based dining spots in the Seaport District--LoLa 42 and Nautilus Pier 4--along with a seasonal Cisco Brewers beer garden, while another Nantucket spot called Fresh recently opened on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO