Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
nbcboston.com
Man Hit by Car in Tewksbury Has Died
A man who was hit by a car Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has died. William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston was hit by a sedan on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he died of his injuries on Tuesday., where he later died of his injuries.
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston
A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
nbcboston.com
SUV Slams Into Store, Catches Fire in Lawrence
An SUV crashed into a store and caught fire early Tuesday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to the city's fire department. First responders were called to the ordeal on the 300 block of Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Lawrence Fire Department confirmed. The fire spread into the store,...
nbcboston.com
Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police
Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
nbcboston.com
Suspect Found at Scene of Roxbury Death Investigation Rescued After Diving Out 12th Floor Window
A suspect found at the scene of a death investigation in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood dove from a 12th-floor window and had to be rescued by first responders, Boston police said Monday. Boston police said the investigation began around 8 p.m. Sunday night when were called to the building on Northhampton...
nbcboston.com
Crash on Route 9 in Brookline Causes Delays
There's been a crash along Route 9 in Brookline, Massachusetts that's causing delays Monday morning. The crash happened at Sumner Road and Route 9, or Boylston Street, sparking heavy traffic heading both east and west. Traffic heading both ways was reopened by 8:40 a.m. Brookline police first reported the rollover...
nbcboston.com
Delays on MBTA Red Line After Train Problem in Dorchester
An MBTA Red Line train experiencing a mechanical problem prompted delays along the line in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday morning, the agency said. The MBTA didn't immediately say what kind of problem the train had near JFK/UMass Station, but noted 20-minute delays on the Red Line for about an hour.
nbcboston.com
Large Police Presence Investigating in Medford Neighborhood
Police were taking part in an investigation Monday night at a home on Doane Road in Medford, Massachusetts. Authorities did not immediately give any word about the nature of their investigation. Evidence markers could be seen in the road, and a neighbor reported hearing screaming before seeing police racing to...
nbcboston.com
Stubbys, Popular Nantucket Spot, to Open in Boston's Seaport District
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like yet another Nantucket restaurant will be expanding to Boston. According to an article from Boston Magazine, Stubbys is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, moving into a space on Northern Avenue. The post says that the upcoming fast-casual spot will feature breakfast all day along with lunch and dinner options, and it will have a seasonal patio in the warmer months. Once the restaurant opens (it is slated to debut in the spring), the new location of Stubbys will join two other branches of Nantucket-based dining spots in the Seaport District--LoLa 42 and Nautilus Pier 4--along with a seasonal Cisco Brewers beer garden, while another Nantucket spot called Fresh recently opened on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston.
nbcboston.com
3 Women Stabbed in Medford, Alleged Attacker Arrested at South Station: Police
Three women were stabbed Monday night in Medford, Massachusetts, and police have arrested the man believed to be the attacker, according to authorities. Police in Medford responded to a home on Doane Road just after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of an attack there, a news release from the agency said. The person who called told the dispatcher that a household member attacked another household member in the house and in the driveway, according to the release.
nbcboston.com
Boston Officer's Arm Hit While Suspect Takes Off From Drug Investigation, BPD Says
A Boston police officer had his arm struck when a suspect took off from a drug investigation Tuesday morning on Beach Street, according to the city's police force. The officer was conducing a drug investigation around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect took off in his vehicle, the Boston Police Department said. The officer's arm was hit, but he was not taken to the hospital, the agency said.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions
A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
nbcboston.com
Unveiling New Vision for Franklin Park, Boston Aims for Inclusivity, Safety
Boston aims to make Franklin Park more welcoming to all, according to the detailed plan for the city's biggest open space that Mayor Michelle Wu released Tuesday. More lighting and signage; better infrastructure for pedestrians; upgrades to structures, trails, play areas, athletic fields and picnic sites; and improved access are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan, officials said. (Read the full plan below.)
nbcboston.com
Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says
A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
nbcboston.com
Mary Chung in Cambridge's Central Square Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A Chinese restaurant in Cambridge that has been popular with locals and college students alike over the years is shutting down. A message sent to us by Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub (and via a tweet from Drew Starr) says that Mary...
nbcboston.com
Man Gravely Injured in Allston Shooting
A man is in serious condition after being shot in the early hours of Sunday, December 11 in an Allston neighborhood, according to police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., the critically injured man was shot outside of 128 Brighton Ave. in the neighborhood of Allston. Officers who arrived at...
nbcboston.com
Boston Debuts Program to Fill Empty Storefronts, Especially Downtown
The Wu administration launched a grant program Monday to help put small businesses in vacant storefronts in downtown Boston and throughout the city. The initiative is being financed with $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the goal of not only filling ground-floor retail space that opened up during the pandemic, when customer foot traffic plummeted, but helping minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses find locations in parts of the city that have historically been in short supply.
nbcboston.com
Person Injured in Jamaica Plain Shooting: Boston Police
A shooting Saturday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood has left one person injured, police said. According to Boston police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Centre Street. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects. The shooting...
nbcboston.com
Maine Man Arrested for Driving 120 MPH on I-95 in NH
A Maine man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was clocked driving 120 mph on a stretch of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire where the posted speed limit is 65 mph. New Hampshire State Police said a trooper was monitoring traffic on I-95 around 3 a.m. in Greenland when he saw a Nissan Sentra traveling south at a high rate of speed. The car's speed was clocked at 109 mph, and the trooper pulled into traffic, at which time the Nissan continued accelerating rapidly, in excess of 120 mph.
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
