ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Collinsville man sentenced for 2017 crash in Gadsden that killed woman

By The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1o4C_0jc7BMmT00

Etowah County Presiding Judge George Day sentenced a Collinsville man to the maximum penalty allowed by law after a jury found him guilty of criminally negligent homicide for a fatal 2017 crash on U.S. Highway 411 in Gadsden.

Larwance McEdlredge Williams II, 42, was sentenced to 10 years, with a two-year split to serve in the state penitentiary, followed by three years supervised probation.

“It is regrettable that by Alabama statute, this court is limited in the sentence it [can] impose, for if the court haddiscretion to do so, it certainly would render a more severe sentence," Day said in imposing sentence.

The incident occurred on May 17, 2017, on U.S. 411 in Gadsden when the car Williamswas driving struck a vehicle driven by June Brewster Calvert, according to the Etowah County District Attorney's Office.

Evidence presented at trial indicated that Williams’ vehicle was traveling 80 mph when it struck Calvert’s car as she turned onto U.S. 411 from River Street. The speed limit at that location is 45 mph.

Williams had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.095 percent at the time of the incident. Under Alabama law, at that level of blood alcohol content, one is presumed too intoxicated to drive a motor vehicle. Williams also had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

The impact from that collision caused Calvert’s vehicle to travel more than 50 yards and end up in the roadside ditch in front of Mars Shaved Ice. She was fatally injured in the crash.

At sentencing, Day noted that Williams’ attempts to characterize the collision as just a tragic accident were outweighed by evidence of the speed of his vehicle and evidence of his intoxication.

"The jury received evidence that on that day, many citizens were out and about on the roadways, but the one who had the misfortune of being in your path when you came barreling into the city at that speed and in that condition was June Brewster Calvert, an 82-year-old beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, andthat you did not even apply your brakes," the judge said.

"She never had a chance. ... The court heartily agrees with that Etowah County jury that it was no accident. When you drive your vehicle at 80 mph while intoxicated or otherwise under the influence, you turn your vehicle into a deadly weapon, and it is no accident when death or serious injury results," the judge said.

Criminally negligent homicide involving a person driving while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances is a Class C felony under Alabama law, punishable by up to 10 years in the state penitentiary. However, recent reforms to Alabama’s Sentencing laws require that if the sentence includes imprisonment, it must be split for a maximum of 2 years in prison, with the balance of the sentence suspended for a period of probation, according to Day.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was facing a murder charge for stabbing someone to death in Boaz in 2020 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Brandon Richard Davis was charged with murder for stabbing Coy Tidwell in April of 2020. According to the Boaz Police Department, Davis confessed to the murder at the scene of the crime.
BOAZ, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of assaulting, stealing from 81-year-old man in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was assaulted at his home and then tried to drive himself to the hospital. Sylacauga Police were called to an accident on West 4th Street at the Marble City Cemetery on November 26. They found Douglas Jude with injuries that did not come from the minor accident.
SYLACAUGA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including:  Thursday, Dec. 1   Deputies arrested Timothy Allen Karns, 57, of Cullman, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.    Friday, Dec. 2  Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver.  A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.    Bagwell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance   and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.  ——-  Deputies arrested Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, of Vinemont, on multiple warrants, including rape (probation revocation),...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham cell phone store Saturday. Police said officers were dispatched to EZ Comm, located at 2254 Bessemer Road, on report of a theft. Police said officers arrived on the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
ARAB, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Former Goodyear plant acquired

The former Goodyear plant, as seen from the road. (Messenger file photo) An affiliate of Phoenix Investors announced the acquisition of an approximately 3-million-square-foot campus in Gadsden, Alabama. Phoenix’s unique business model and proven track record will enable multiple new industries and tenants to occupy the campus. The available space...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Single-Vehicle Crash in Calhoun County Causes Lane Closure

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, has caused a lane closure. The right lane of Interstate 20 westbound near the 192 mile marker in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama

COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
11Alive

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.

A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
ROME, GA
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   Incidents  December 8  unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 1605 theft of property; Co. Rd. 532 permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 775  December 9  menacing; Co. Rd. 1400  hit and run; Hwy 91 theft of property; Hwy 278 W domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1736 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1554 menacing; Co. Rd. 810  December 10  unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Johnson St. reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1114 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot

Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the 12-year-old male died from his injuries. The shooting is believed to be accidental and no charges are expected.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators.  Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
ATTALLA, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy