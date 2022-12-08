ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

Watch candy canes being made at this 126-year-old Haverstraw candy store

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 5 days ago

The candy cane shows at Lucas Candies are back.

Owners Nick Loucas and Deb Bertrand, who started the presentations at their Haverstraw shop in 2016 but stopped in 2019 due to the pandemic, said it's been exciting to see customers gather around again watching them make candy canes the old-fashioned way.

"We felt that COVID is under control and that it's a safe time to start up again," said Bertrand, who added that the reaction from customers has been overwhelming. "People told us this became a holiday tradition so we're thrilled to be able to bring it back."

Shows began Dec. 3 and run Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 24.

Those who come are treated to a free hour-long presentation on how candy canes are made, complete with lots of banter and fun facts. And, like everything else at this 126-year-old shop, they're done the old-fashioned way with Loucas and Bertrand in candy cane aprons (Loucas also makes an appearance as Santa) starting with hot sugar boiled to 315 degrees and then pouring it on a cooling table.

Once cooled, Bertrand adds the red coloring (which has been warmed up before), while Loucas adds the peppemint oil.

They then both roll it almost like it's playdough before Loucas puts each part on a hook to aerate it, keeping it in constant motion (think hanging your coat up about 75 times), turning what at first looks like a yellow blob into something stretchy and white.

It's then made into what looks like a loaf before Bertrand adds red coloring on each side. The two then pull it, shape it and twist it, into it finally looks like a candy cane.

Toward the end of the show they put the mixture into a candy cutter, which dates to 1909, and make small peppermint pillows for everyone to taste.

"There's nothing like a warm piece of peppermint," said Betrand. "It's truly special and something you can only get here."

If you go

Address: 6 Main St., Haverstraw, 845-947-1220, lucascandies.com

Candy cane shows: Noon and 3 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sunday. A special Christmas Eve Christmas party, where everyone is invited to wear their favorite pajamas, will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24. All shows are free.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Watch candy canes being made at this 126-year-old Haverstraw candy store

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

