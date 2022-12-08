WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert details next steps for Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian penal colony and is in United States custody after a prisoner exchange .

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert found out about Griner's return with the rest of the country but was informed of a potential release beforehand.

“I kind of knew for a couple of days that something might be happening, but you never know until it happens in that moment because things can fall through at the last minute. In that moment, I was emotional and that’s all I can say," Engelbert said during the Thursday press conference.

Read more : Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap for Viktor Bout

If Griner were to make a return to the Mercury and the WNBA, the decision would be completely up to her. Griner received a lot of support from fellow WNBA players. Engelbert was among those who received a letter from Griner during Griner's imprisonment.

"I think the players will want to see her and they’ll fly anywhere to go see her," Engelbert said. "We’re going to give some time and space, but she’ll know we’re all ready to help."

Engelbert doesn't want to rush Griner into making a decision on her playing future and will give Griner time as she readjusts. Griner will be reunited with her wife, Cherelle, along with her parents in Texas. Griner will receive mental and physical evaluation and care through a repatriation system and can access other mental health resources from the league.

“We’re obviously going to respect the privacy of this intricate and critical time of her coming back home," Engelbert said. "I’d love to call her and see her, but we’re going to give her the appropriate space and time for that. We’ll follow what Brittney and her family want to do about re-engaging with the WNBA and our players."

Somers : Brittney Griner comes home in a prisoner trade that produces mixed feelings

After the news broke Thursday morning, the Mercury released the following statement on Griner's return to the U.S.:

"Miraculously, mercifully, the count of days detained has ended at 294, and our friend, our sister is headed back home where she belongs. The emotions for our organization, just like for our fans and so many across the world, are those of joyous celebration, deep gratitude, grief for the time lost, and sincere hope for all families still awaiting the return of a loved one. BG's strength in this process, her unwavering belief that resolution would come, and the hope she displayed every day is what kept all of us believing this day would come. We are eternally grateful for the combined work of President Biden and Vice President Harris and the Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, to Cherelle Griner, Ray and Sandra Griner, Brittney's agent Lindsay Colas, Brittney's Russian counsel, the WNBA and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA Players Association, and everyone – from players to fans to media – who kept Brittney's story top-of-mind. The fight to bring her home has illustrated the power of the WNBA, its players, platform, and mission. We no longer have to Bring BG Home – she’s on her way. "

What's being said on Twitter: Brittney Griner reaction: WNBA Twitter rejoices in prisoner swap for Phoenix Mercury star

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert details next steps for Brittney Griner