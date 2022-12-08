ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert details next steps for Brittney Griner

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PO6aq_0jc7AZ7J00

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian penal colony and is in United States custody after a prisoner exchange .

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert found out about Griner's return with the rest of the country but was informed of a potential release beforehand.

“I kind of knew for a couple of days that something might be happening, but you never know until it happens in that moment because things can fall through at the last minute. In that moment, I was emotional and that’s all I can say," Engelbert said during the Thursday press conference.

Read more : Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap for Viktor Bout

If Griner were to make a return to the Mercury and the WNBA, the decision would be completely up to her. Griner received a lot of support from fellow WNBA players. Engelbert was among those who received a letter from Griner during Griner's imprisonment.

"I think the players will want to see her and they’ll fly anywhere to go see her," Engelbert said. "We’re going to give some time and space, but she’ll know we’re all ready to help."

Engelbert doesn't want to rush Griner into making a decision on her playing future and will give Griner time as she readjusts. Griner will be reunited with her wife, Cherelle, along with her parents in Texas. Griner will receive mental and physical evaluation and care through a repatriation system and can access other mental health resources from the league.

“We’re obviously going to respect the privacy of this intricate and critical time of her coming back home," Engelbert said. "I’d love to call her and see her, but we’re going to give her the appropriate space and time for that. We’ll follow what Brittney and her family want to do about re-engaging with the WNBA and our players."

Somers : Brittney Griner comes home in a prisoner trade that produces mixed feelings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQbIR_0jc7AZ7J00

After the news broke Thursday morning, the Mercury released the following statement on Griner's return to the U.S.:

"Miraculously, mercifully, the count of days detained has ended at 294, and our friend, our sister is headed back home where she belongs. The emotions for our organization, just like for our fans and so many across the world, are those of joyous celebration, deep gratitude, grief for the time lost, and sincere hope for all families still awaiting the return of a loved one. BG's strength in this process, her unwavering belief that resolution would come, and the hope she displayed every day is what kept all of us believing this day would come. We are eternally grateful for the combined work of President Biden and Vice President Harris and the Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, to Cherelle Griner, Ray and Sandra Griner, Brittney's agent Lindsay Colas, Brittney's Russian counsel, the WNBA and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA Players Association, and everyone – from players to fans to media – who kept Brittney's story top-of-mind. The fight to bring her home has illustrated the power of the WNBA, its players, platform, and mission. We no longer have to Bring BG Home – she’s on her way. "

What's being said on Twitter: Brittney Griner reaction: WNBA Twitter rejoices in prisoner swap for Phoenix Mercury star

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert details next steps for Brittney Griner

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares first Instagram post since WNBA star's return home

Brittney Griner’s wife is speaking out on social media for the first time since the WNBA star was released from a Russian penal colony after a prisoner swap. Cherelle Griner posted two photo collages on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the post, she expressed gratitude towards those who helped bring her wife home. Those among the long list included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Reverend Al Sharpton.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
TheDailyBeast

Brittney Griner Picks Up a Basketball for First Time Since Coming Home

Brittney Griner on Sunday got her hands on a basketball for the first time since her release from her almost 10 months of captivity in Russia, her agent said. Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the Phoenix Mercury star, 32, did a dunk as her first move at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Griner was taken there following her release by Russian authorities as part of a prisoner swap deal in exchange for “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout. Despite her light workout, Colas said Griner is not yet sure if she’s planning to return to her professional WNBA career. “If she wants to play, it will be for her to share,” Colas said. “She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” she said, adding: “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.” Colas said she thinks Griner will issue her first public statement since her release this week.Read it at ESPN
People

See the Joyful Moment Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Learned the WNBA Star Was Coming Home

Brittney and Cherelle have since had their reunion, nearly 10 months after her arrest, in San Antonio, Texas New video from the White House captures the special moment Cherelle Griner found out her wife, Brittney Griner, was on a plane back to the United States "She's on the ground," President Joe Biden told Cherelle. The WNBA star's wife said was in disbelief at first, before Biden confirmed, "Yep, she's on the ground," as the two hugged. "It's just such a great day," Cherelle told Biden, Vice President Kamala...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy