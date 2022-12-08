Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
gophersports.com
Gophers Showcase 2023 Team at Intrasquad Meet
The University of Minnesota gymnastics program held their annual intrasquad meet on Sunday evening, welcoming a few new Gopher faces to Maturi Pavilion for the first time. "I'm super proud of the way the team did today," head coach Jenny Hansen said. "We had really high hit percentages all throughout, and I think it was great to see the newcomers and how well they did being in the Pav and in the different environment. So we really feel good about where we're at right now and just excited to keep working on the little things so that we're really ready come January."
gophersports.com
Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota
University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Sweeps Tri-Meet in San Luis Obispo to Cap Perfect First Half
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The ninth-ranked Gophers completed a perfect first half of the season on Sunday afternoon after sweeping their triangular meet with Lindenwood and Cal Poly. The Gophers dominated throughout the day, winning 16 of their 20 bouts in the afternoon to cap off a 3-0 weekend...
gophersports.com
Gophers Begin Three-Game Home Stand With Chicago State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-5, 1-1 B1G) returns to Williams Arena on short rest to take on Chicago State (0-11, 0-0) on Monday night at 7 p.m.. The game can be seen on B1G+ and is also broadcast on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Get to Know: Faith Johnson
There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up first, Faith Johnson, a freshman from Menomonee Falls, Wis. She attended Sussex Hamilton High School where she was a five-time state champion. Johnson swam at the club level for Rocket Aquatics and was a 2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Qualifier.
gophersports.com
Gophers Drop Road Game to No. 16/13 Iowa 87-64
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 10, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (5-5, 1-1 B1G) dropped its first Big Ten Conference game to No. 16/13 Iowa (8-3, 2-0 B1G) on the road Saturday night. Mara Braun led Minnesota with 14 points and had three steals while fellow freshman Amaya Battle had 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting and had five rebounds and four assits.
gophersports.com
Flurry of Goals Secures Gophers Sweep of Badgers
MINNEAPOLIS - A scoring barrage during a six-minute stretch was all the No. 2/3 Golden Gophers men's hockey team needed to finish off a sweep of Wisconsin in a 6-4 victory Saturday evening from 3M Arena at Mariucci. Six goals by six different skaters in a span of 5:53 across...
gophersports.com
Maroon and Gold Set for Annual Intrasquad Meet
The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program is set to host their annual intrasquad meet on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free to the public and Maturi Pavilion gates will open 90 minutes prior to the event start. The event will also be streamed live on B1G+.
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Face No. 23 Mississippi State Sunday
TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Shon Morris, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Second All-Time Meeting (Minnesota leads, 1-0) • The University of Minnesota is home for the second-straight game when the Golden Gophers host No. 23 Mississippi State, Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. It marks just the second time in school history the two teams will tangle.
gophersports.com
Seven-Goal Night Pushes 'U' Past Badgers
MINNEAPOLIS - It was all Maroon and Gold Friday night as the No. 2/3 Minnesota men's hockey team poured on seven goals opening a B1G series against Wisconsin, winning 7-1 inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. A four-goal first period set the tone for the Golden Gophers (14-5-0 overall, 9-2-0 B1G)...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Rolls to 24-9 Victory over the Bison
FARGO, N.D. - The No. 9 University of Minnesota wrestling program continued their hot start to the season, as they defeated the No. 18 North Dakota State Bison by a score of 24-9. The Gophers' top work was on full display in the contest as they earned a riding time point in all but one of their victories on friday night. Minnesota also outscored the Bison 13-3 on takedowns to help the "U" claim seven of the ten bouts on the night.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Dominates St. Cloud State to Close Out First Half
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 4/6 Golden Gopher women's hockey team put the cherry on top of a successful first half of the 2022-23 season with its fourth consecutive victory after a 9-0 win over No. 14 St. Cloud State at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Comments / 0