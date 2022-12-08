ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Craven County culvert project requires new traffic pattern

By Jason O. Boyd, Andrew Barksdale, NC Department of Transportation
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdPkx_0jc7A9Uu00

HAVELOCK, N.C. – Drivers will notice a new traffic pattern beginning Friday on Adams Creek Road east of N.C. 101 where a culvert will be replaced in Craven County.

A state Transportation Department contractor needs to close one of two lanes to safely perform the work, which will include installing a larger pipe that can better handle the amount of water flowing under the roadway.

An automated traffic signal will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, allowing each direction of drivers to take turns crossing the one lane that will remain open.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

Drivers should expect delays as they cautiously travel in this work area.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Portion of Cotanche Street to close Monday for construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Cotanche Street is scheduled to close to traffic next week. Cotanche Street will be closed between East 10th Street and Reade Circle to allow for stormwater pipe rehabilitation work. The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, December 19, and run through Monday, January 9, 2023. Motorists can follow posted […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville

Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville. A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. BCS teacher named Northeast Region Teacher of the …. Promoting education and inspiring future teachers is the goal of 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Northeast Region Teacher of the Year Casey Schulte.
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Carteret County’s Cookies for the Troops campaign now underway

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — In Carteret County, people are collecting donations of Cookies for the Troops through their local troop members. The baked goods will be given to service members who are stationed at Cherry Point and to Coast Guards members stationed at Fort Macon and Emerald Isle. The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Bicyclist dead after highway accident

Craven County — An accident on NC Highway 43 around 9 p.m. Sunday night left one person dead according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. First Sergent John Edwards with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened near Spring Garden Road in Craven County. The bicyclist was identified as 17-year-old Bobby Michael Gatto, a West Craven High School student.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Structure fire breaks out in Pitt County, no one injured

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A structure fire broke out in Pitt County Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. It happened on U.S. 13 near Ballards Crossroads Road. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Bell Arthur Fire Department, Falkland VFD, Bell Arthur EMS and Pitt County EMS.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WNCT

All-way stop coming to Duplin County intersection

TEACHEY, N.C. – The traffic pattern at a Duplin County intersection will change next week after the N.C. Department of Transportation adds stops signs. The intersection of Lodge Street and East Avenue will become an all-way stop Dec. 12. Crews will install pavement markings and a stop sign in both directions of Lodge Street, where […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week and Monday was the first day. Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys and the goal is to receive enough donations to pack the patrol car.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools recognize top teacher, principal

A special ceremony was held on Tuesday to recognize the Craven County Schools teacher and principal of the year. Craven County Schools recognize top teacher, principal. A special ceremony was held on Tuesday to recognize the Craven County Schools teacher and principal of the year. BCS teacher named Northeast Region...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern man said he will remodel home after lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern probably wasn’t even thinking about the NFL game he was watching before going to get some snacks at halftime. Williams decided he needed some sides for a game day meal so he stopped at the store, bought a scratch-off ticket, and scored a $100,000 lottery prize. “I […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy