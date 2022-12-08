Read full article on original website
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
allthatsinteresting.com
Researchers Find The Remains Of A Medieval Knight With A Deliberately Elongated Skull Beneath Notre Dame
The sarcophagi found under Notre Dame come from different eras, and the older of the two contains the remains of a man with an oddly deformed skull. In 2019, people across the world watched in horror as fire consumed the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. But the tragedy has produced unexpected archaeological delights. While preparing for the site’s restoration, experts came across two ancient sarcophagi — and one set of the remains has them scratching their heads.
5 new books to read this week
This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
The best memoirs and biographies of 2022
Celebrity memoirs often follow the same trajectory: a difficult childhood followed by early professional failure, then dazzling success and redemption. But this year has yielded a handful of autobiographies from famous types determined to mix things up. Richard E Grant’s vivacious and heartfelt A Pocketful of Happiness (Gallery) recounts a year spent caring for his late wife, Joan Washington, who was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before Christmas in 2020, and the “head-and-heart-exploding overwhelm” that followed. The book interweaves hospital appointments with memories of the couple’s courtship plus showbiz stories of Grant at the Golden Globes, or hijinks on the set of Star Wars. This juxtaposition of glamour and grief shouldn’t work, but it does.
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
AM Homes: ‘Richard Powers is the American novelist for the 21st century’
In order to check out books at the local library you had to be able to sign your name in cursive. I practised obsessively, grateful that my mother had opted for a short name, as writing has always been difficult. I am dyslexic, a fact that gave me an early (and unresolved) case of impostor syndrome. Each time we went to the library, I stocked up. The formative books of my childhood were all set in New York City: EB White’s Stuart Little, the story of a small mouse who lived a seemingly regular life with his adoptive human family, who made him, clothing and his own canoe. Kay Thompson’s Eloise, of the famed Plaza hotel, and Bernard Waber’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, about a toothy character who lived with the Primm family in the house on East 88th Street.
10 books to add to your reading list in December
Bethanne Patrick's December standout books include a Gen X caper, a wild adventure tale and surprising new novels from Jane Smiley and Cormac McCarthy.
Kirkus Reviews
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
6 Coffee Table Books Jewelry Lovers Will Devour
Every holiday season, a slate of weighty new coffee table books devoted to jewelry hit the shelves. And this year is no different. Of the six tomes highlighted below, three are brand-centric and three cross brand lines, but all are distinguished by gorgeous imagery, scintillating stories and a shared message: You can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry (even in book form). B Is For Bulgari: Celebrating 50 Years in America Organized in a charming alphabetical format (A is for Andy Warhol, M is for Monete, S is for Serpenti…), B Is For Bulgari tells the history of the famed...
Hilma af Klint: A Biography by Julia Voss review – portrait of the painter as a mystic
The voices in her head told Hilma af Klint she would be a great artist. They weren’t wrong. Born in 1862, she was unusual from an early age. Growing up in austere Lutheran Sweden, Af Klint studied art at university: a rare feat for a woman. Even less common was her insistence on practising as a professional after graduation. In the face of a society – and an art world – riddled with extreme misogyny, a quiet, conventional career in portraiture seemed the best she could hope for. But then, as Julia Voss reveals in her new biography, Af Klint started to receive messages from another world – and her life in this one was irrevocably altered.
Adriano Pedrosa, Curator Behind Celebrated ‘Afro-Atlantic Histories’ Show, Wins $25,000 Prize
Adriano Pedrosa, the curator behind an acclaimed series of exhibitions that’s been credited with dramatically expanding art history, has won a $25,000 award given out by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies. He is the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, which has gone to an array of well-regarded curators, from Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev to Okwui Enwezor. He is one of the few Latin American curators to have ever won the award. Pedrosa is the artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, where he has initiated the “Histórias” series, whose aim is to think through under-recognized...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Burning Patience’ on Netflix, A Tale of Epistolary Love Featuring Poet Pablo Neruda
”I like it when you’re quiet,” reads the first line of a famous love poem by Pablo Neruda that will be familiar to anyone who made it to AP Spanish in high school. The writer, depicted in Netflix original Burning Patience, certainly had unique thoughts about what makes for passionate romance. In this unconventional love story set against the backdrop of political instability in Chile, his theory of the case gets quite the trial by fire.
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: RIP to the Last of the Truly Great Magazine Covers
Starting in 1992, Rodrigo Sanchez was the head of design for the Sunday magazine of the newspaper El Mundo (Madrid), then from 1996 to 2022—26 years—he also assumed responsibility for Metropoli. Since then he combined that job with the art direction of the magazine realm of the publishing company Unidad Editorial, and for the last 10 years, the art direction of the daily newspaper El Mundo. Now he is looking for his “own independent path.”
Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin review – addictive short stories
Samanta Schweblin is one of a generation of South American female writers whose willingness to experiment with language, content and form has made them some of the most interesting and necessarily provocative voices in literature today (other names include Fernanda Melchor, Maria Gainza, Ariana Harwicz and Pola Oloixarac). While their predominantly male forebears staked out the territory of magic realism, these newer writers have arguably shown themselves to be even more innovative, utilising elements of autofiction, reportage and literary postmodernism in their quest to create a literature that offers a uniquely critical perspective on our times.
What David Hockney’s new exhibition can teach us about finding beauty and joy this winter
David Hockney’s new exhibition finds beauty in the most local of places: the home. His new series, 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures, is about the pleasure of looking intensely at what is in front of us. At home in Normandy during lockdown in 2021, Hockney turned what he...
booktrib.com
An Author and Activist’s Tale of a Love Worth Fighting For
A Palestinian-American author and activist has written a new novel that is being compared favorably to Romeo and Juliet. Nad Of Nadidé by Wagih Abu-Rish is a story about love in a maze of social, religious and political obstacles. After his love affair with the stunning Lebanese Dania takes a turn for the worse, Fareed Shaheen transfers to university in Istanbul, where he meets the lovely Nad. He falls in love once again, but Nad’s father, General Ali Hikmet, is an intimidating presence who has no intention of letting his daughter marry a man of mixed origin. Will the lovers prevail?
Marigold and Rose by Louise Glück review – the babies’ tale
When the American poet Louise Glück was awarded the Nobel prize for literature in 2020, the Swedish Academy commended her “voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”. They might have added that she makes the individual female experience universal, joining it to the canon of male mythology in ways even her titles make clear. The Seven Ages, from 2001 – a stunning reflection on human destiny – was preceded by both The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and Ararat (1990), for example, and followed by Averno (2005), named after the traditional site of the entrance to hell. While her earlier work explores family psychodrama, these books portray the emotional violence of mid-life. In 13 poetry collections and two volumes of essays, Glück’s emotional intelligence never surrenders to cosy consolation, yet the writing remains exquisitely beautiful.
‘Bardo’ Brothers: Alejandro González Iñárritu & Darius Khondji On Finding Kinship, Harnessing Light & Why Simple Scenes Are Sometimes Hardest To Stage
It seems somehow surprising that Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu and lauded veteran cinematographer Darius Khondji had never worked together before collaborating on Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. But when they finally did come together on what would become Mexico’s entry for the Best International Feature Oscar, there was an instant melding of the minds and a true feeling of kinship, with each telling me they felt as if they’d discovered a brother they’d never met. Khondji, who recently won the Silver Frog at Cameraimage for Netflix’s Bardo, recounted that Iñárritu called him “completely out of the blue form the other side of the...
The best recent poetry – review roundup
Embark by Sean O’Brien (Picador, £10.99) O’Brien’s 11th collection comes in his 70th year, and has the elegiac, rueful tone of a poet looking back on a long life and career. These are poems stuffed full of the ghostly voices and tangled detritus of the past, that watch as seemingly firm structures, concepts and lives melt and give way to inevitable entropy: “There is no home or resting place. / The broken ground will have us all / Indifferently back.” This mournful collection also engages, albeit obliquely, with the grief caused by planetary crisis, describing a natural world that has lost its ability to comfort, and become bleak and threatening: “When the rooks / perform their barebones offices / the flinty blackness of their chant / strikes sparks from the bitter air.” In this poetic vision, the human becomes a solitary, vulnerable figure in a harsh, uncaring world: “While we are labouring, the sun / in all his arctic splendour / passes over, casting our shadows / like graves on the iron fields.” As the final poem has it, “times are evil” – and O’Brien’s desolate poetic voice matches that grim intensity.
