sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare Find! This 1967 Chevy Camaro RS/SS 396 Hasn’t Been Driven in Decades
What do you do with a car you've owned for 53 years, but have lost the passion for? "Jim from Dallas" prefers to remain anonymous as he wrestles with the pressure to part with the 1967 Camaro RS/SS he bought on Friday, April 4, 1969, when he was 18 years old. "My 50-year-old daughter doesn't know anything about it. My grandson is 15. He just got his permit but has never been a car guy like I was." Then why doesn't he sell it? "See this right arm? I've had it a little longer than my Camaro."
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
Top Speed
This Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Sportster Was Inspired By The Lamborghini Murcielago
Harley-Davidson recently produced its last Evolution-powered Sportster. Though not in production anymore, the Sportster is still super-popular among custom bike shops, restulting in some baffling projects. Case in context is Fat Boy Design’s custom Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racer that boasts aerodynamic wings and takes inspiration from the Lamborghini Murcielago. Sounds crazy, right? Well, there's even more than meets the eye.
1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader
The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
'It was a shocker:' Man finds squatter in his home under construction
It was a shocking discovery. One Nashville man has been building his home for a year, but as he found out, it was the perfect place for a squatter to spend the night.
This Ford Model A Hot Rod Limo For Sale Is Perfect for Your Punk Rock Prom Night
It has a big-block Ford V8, side-pipe exhausts, and wire wheels with whitewall tires.
Documented COPO Camaro Selling This Weekend At Maple Brothers Dallas Auction
This is one of only 193 with M40 400 turbo automatic transmissions. Try to put yourself in the shoes of someone in the 1960s. You show up to the track in your brand new Chevy Camaro SS with a roaring V8 knowing that you could wipe the floor with any other car on the streets. Examples like this 1969 Chevy Camaro COPO are like they have been frozen in history from that time.
Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
Top Speed
10 Custom Bikes That Make Your Harley-Davidson Look Boring
It’s not easy being a motorcycle manufacturer: you have to design motorcycles that will appeal to as many customers as possible, alienating as few as possible, while at the same time being different enough to stand out from the crowd, but not too different! Not for them the flights of fancy that custom builders can indulge in, which are the product of hundreds of hours of imagination and fabrication. Harley-Davidson’s position in motorcycling has to be pretty secure, you would think, but that can’t stop them from having nightmares when they look at some of the incredible bikes coming out of custom shops around the world and its customers ask, ‘well, why couldn’t Harley build something that looks that good?’ Here are our top 10 custom bikes that we think Harley-Davidson should be taking a very close look at for inspiration for its next new models.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Donkervoort F22 First Look: Old School Setup With a New Flair
Tiny Dutch automaker Donkervoort started in 1978 building modified versions of Colin Chapman's iconic Lotus Seven sports car, each successive model over the years gaining more power and more performance, with chassis mods to match. The 2023 Donkervoort F22, the company's first car designed entirely in-house, hews to Chapman's mantra of light weight and simplicity, but dials the power and performance all the way up to eleven.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is a 6-71 Roots Blower? 406-Inch Small-Block Chevy
Sure, there are lots of ways to add boost to your engine, but nothing says hot rod more than a classic 6-71 Roots blower. Great question—but first, a bit of history. The GMC blower, known as a Roots blower, evolved from a design developed by Francis and Philander Roots of Indiana in the 1850s to pump water, but it turned out that it was great at moving gasses as well as fluids. A Roots blower can have two, three, or even four lobes, but the GMC diesel blowers that were adapted to hot-rodding used a three-lobe arrangement. Referred to as a positive-displacement blower, the unit will move its approximate displacement with each revolution, so there's no net internal pressurization in the blower itself; it all happens after the blower.
tinyhousetalk.com
Adorable Off-Grid A-Frame DIY in Minnesota
Jack and Rylie lost their jobs in 2020 and moved out of California, and back to Jack’s home state of Minnesota. That’s when Jack got to work building an A-frame retreat cabin on family land. He completed the build in 7 days for well under $2,500. The cabin...
winemag.com
Born in the U.S.A.: The Best American Whiskeys for Your Bar Cart
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. American whiskey has exploded across...
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Raybestos Serves Blue Plate Special For TH400 Owners
The TH400 has long since been revered as a popular drag racing transmission. Its simplistic build design has allowed end users to build one with simple tools in their garage, rather than visiting an expensive transmission shop any time an issue would arise. The three-speed transmission also provides a perfect setup for drag-and-drive events. Although originally designed for heavyweight cars, the beefy transmission has proven to be an asset to drag racers looking for a transmission that can survive serious abuse.
First Drive: This Reimagined 1950s Austin-Healey Lets You Relive the Golden Age of British Motoring
Launched in 1952, the Austin-Healey 100 heralded a golden age for British sports cars. While America gorged on chrome and tail fins, Brits got their kicks in affordable roadsters such as the Healey, MGA, Triumph TR2 and Lotus 7. These traditional cars distilled driving to the basics, with a stick shift, rear-wheel drive and just enough power to have fun. A modern take on the “Healey Hundred”—named after its ability to reach 100 mph—needs to strike a delicate balance, then. Shoehorning in a V-8, widening the track or fitting rubber-band tires would miss the point. Perhaps that’s why aspiring luxury brand...
