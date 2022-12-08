Read full article on original website
Related
Collection
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
After being homeless, man began to give book reviews instead of begging, inspiring many
Have you heard of the homeless person who reviews books rather than begs for money? Philani Dladla, a 31-year-old South African man from Johannesburg who, as a youngster, joined the wrong set, left school, and began misusing drugs. He was homeless and miserable for a very long time before realizing he had to make a change in his life.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
intheknow.com
Author goes viral after only 2 people show up to her book signing
An author went viral on Twitter after expressing how “embarrassed” she felt that only two people showed up at her book signing over the weekend. Chelsea Banning, whose book Of Crowns and Legends debuted in August, got a taste of how close-knit the writer community really is after sharing her experience hosting her first book signing.
The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've broken down Amazon's bestselling books of 2022 as of today, and Colleen Hoover reigns supreme, with a whopping five...
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This December
As months go, December often brings one of the most wide-ranging arrays of books imaginable. This year is no exception; among the most intriguing books scheduled for release are the first volume of a biography of Paul McCartney and a mystery novel set amidst struggling indie bands in 1990s New York CIty. For those looking to expand your stores of knowledge, December also brings with it new books on underappreciated animals and gripping moments in history. Perhaps you’ll find something in here to read beside the fire — or an ideal gift for the holidays.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
pethelpful.com
8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe
Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat. TikTok user @mountainpeakmainecoons definitely has...
bookriot.com
Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022
Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.
booktrib.com
BookTrib’s Bites: Epic Stories, Iconic Events and Personalities
Battlefield Earth, Expanded 21st Century Edition by L. Ron Hubbard. It’s the year 3,000, a thousand years after an alien invasion nearly exterminated the human race and left the cities in crumbling ruins—a post-apocalyptic graveyard. The vicious aliens hunt the remaining survivors for sport. A young hero rises from the ashes and rallies the scattered tribes in an all-out rebellion for freedom that erupts across the continents of Earth and the cosmic sprawl of the Psychlo Empire.
6 Coffee Table Books Jewelry Lovers Will Devour
Every holiday season, a slate of weighty new coffee table books devoted to jewelry hit the shelves. And this year is no different. Of the six tomes highlighted below, three are brand-centric and three cross brand lines, but all are distinguished by gorgeous imagery, scintillating stories and a shared message: You can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry (even in book form). B Is For Bulgari: Celebrating 50 Years in America Organized in a charming alphabetical format (A is for Andy Warhol, M is for Monete, S is for Serpenti…), B Is For Bulgari tells the history of the famed...
slj.com
Two Gardening Books to Read Now | Reviews
Ages 9-13 Although this is book is aimed at a middle-grade audience, it’s pretty complex and inclues a lot of details about the whys as well as the hows. A quartet of garden gnomes head off to gardening school and learn about compost, seeds, and other gardening topics as they grow a few simple plants. Discussions of the science of gardening alternate with fanciful adventure sequences, as the gnomes are magically transported to different areas of their school and dodge a few mildly dangerous circumstances. Some of the projects, such as making a hotbed with hay bales, seem a bit above the level of the intended audience, cautions about adult supervision notwithstanding. Nonetheless, the information is solid, well presented, and strongly slanted toward reuse, recycling and renewable resources, and the adventure story and cute, round characters make for a fun read.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
TODAY.com
The best books to give as gifts, according to Read With Jenna authors
Still searching for presents to give out this holiday season? You can breathe a sigh of relief, because holiday shopping just got easier — at least for the bookworm in your life. When in doubt, buy a book. If you're looking for books to give, then we have those...
Kirkus Reviews
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
A new writer tweeted about a low book signing turnout, and famous authors commiserated
Novelists like Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood and Stephen King shared discouraging moments in their career after debut author Chelsea Banning tweeted that only two people came to her book signing.
bookriot.com
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
If you’re looking to keep up with the biggest, buzziest, bestselling books of the moment, it can be surprisingly difficult to know what they are. The books everyone is talking about may not be the ones everyone is buying, and every bestseller list uses its own data — Amazon isn’t sharing theirs with anyone else — and their own criteria. So which titles really are the bestsellers of the moment?
Comments / 0