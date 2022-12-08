ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Square, NY

HuntingtonNow

Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds

ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah

Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer trying to bring 45 condos to Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach could get 45 new condo units — seven of them affordable — but only if the village board sides with the developer over residents opposing the project. WH Equity Group proposed the homes for eight acres north of Montauk Highway between Depot Road and Old Riverhead Road, 27East reported. The local planning board granted preliminary approval, but the village trustees could reduce the number of units or otherwise amend the plan.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
therealdeal.com

Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office

Fred Ohebshalom is under pressure in Midtown from a Minnesota-based debt buyer. Stillwater Asset Management is looking to foreclose on Ohebshalom’s nine-story office building at 226 East 54th Street after purchasing the building’s debt in March. The property, between Second and Third avenues in Midtown East, provided office...
MANHATTAN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise

(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments

Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
nyfoundling.org

After 15 Years of Wishing, Anthony’s Dreams of Independence Came True

Remember the excitement of moving out on your own? Many New Yorkers may never get the opportunity – but they will now thanks to you and thanks to The Foundling. While those growing up without support systems or with developmental disabilities may dream of having their own home, they often struggle to find clear pathways to achieve that goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes

A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
MANHATTAN, NY
osoblanco.org

Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student

Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
MEDFORD, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

New AirTrain Coming to EWR

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the replacement of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain Newark system with a new 2.5-mile elevated guideway train system. The first phase, part of a multi-phase procurement process, includes the design and construction...
NEWARK, NJ

