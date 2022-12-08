Read full article on original website
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds
ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah
Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
therealdeal.com
Developer trying to bring 45 condos to Westhampton Beach
Westhampton Beach could get 45 new condo units — seven of them affordable — but only if the village board sides with the developer over residents opposing the project. WH Equity Group proposed the homes for eight acres north of Montauk Highway between Depot Road and Old Riverhead Road, 27East reported. The local planning board granted preliminary approval, but the village trustees could reduce the number of units or otherwise amend the plan.
2nd annual Polar Plunge in Suffolk County set to support great cause
Hundreds of brave souls battled the cold waters off Long Island on Sunday in support of a good cause.
Shop With a ‘Hippie’ Vibe Opens in Halesite
A new shop with a Hawaiian vibe by way of Fire Island has opened in Halesite. Lynnette and Peter Vitali opened Hanalei and Kula’s, last week at 74 New York Ave. , their second store. The first shop operates in Ocean Beach on Fire Island. Read More ...
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
therealdeal.com
Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
Fred Ohebshalom is under pressure in Midtown from a Minnesota-based debt buyer. Stillwater Asset Management is looking to foreclose on Ohebshalom’s nine-story office building at 226 East 54th Street after purchasing the building’s debt in March. The property, between Second and Third avenues in Midtown East, provided office...
Suffolk Harley Owners Group raises money and delivers gifts to children at Ronald McDonald House
Nick Nigro, the group’s leader, began the annual ride four years ago with just a handful of volunteers.
NBC New York
Republican Who Upset NYC Assembly Seat Challenged Over Borough Residency
In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
Herald Community Newspapers
How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise
(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments
Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
nyfoundling.org
After 15 Years of Wishing, Anthony’s Dreams of Independence Came True
Remember the excitement of moving out on your own? Many New Yorkers may never get the opportunity – but they will now thanks to you and thanks to The Foundling. While those growing up without support systems or with developmental disabilities may dream of having their own home, they often struggle to find clear pathways to achieve that goal.
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes
A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
osoblanco.org
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers react to the imminent closing of Dallas BBQ in the East Village
It is a New York right of passage to to do something deeply embarrassing and forever memorable while out drinking at Dallas BBQ on the corner of Second Avenue and St. Mark’s Place in the East Village. Alas, city dwellers will soon have to settle on a new sort...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
njbmagazine.com
New AirTrain Coming to EWR
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the replacement of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain Newark system with a new 2.5-mile elevated guideway train system. The first phase, part of a multi-phase procurement process, includes the design and construction...
