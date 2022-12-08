Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?
The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
6 Wish List Items Yakima DOES NOT want for Christmas
As children finish their Christmas lists for Santa, adults (for the most part) are doing quite the opposite. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m looking at this time of year as non-stop deadlines. My schedule is so slammed with obligations it just makes my head spin: family functions, friends gathering for the holidays, events, and work deadlines. Don’t get me wrong, the more things I have to do, there is a part of me that feels grateful (if I’m needed or requested to attend, then I’m wanted & loved, simple as that). As I’ve gotten older, I realize my Christmas want list has changed drastically, more of an “I don’t want” list. The things that I cherish more are things that can’t really be bought, so that brought the question to mind, “What DON’T you want for Christmas?”
Free STEM Day Set for Youths Ages 4 to 11 at YVC
A couple of years before COVID, I took my daughter, Willow, to a STEM Day event for kids at YVC (Yakima Valley College). She had so much fun there. The year was 2019. She was around 6 or 7 years old at the time. We met up with some friends from Selah who had a daughter in the same Girl Scout troop as us and we all walked around the STEM Day booths and had a blast.
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley They Would Go Here
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley... The White Lotus Season 2 finale is upon us this weekend and we cannot wait to see who ends up dead at the end of the episode 7. WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT WHO ENDS UP DEAD IN THE WHITE LOTUS...
Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas at Seasons Dec 14 in Yakima
The next amazing holiday performance is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. From hoedown to highbrow and everything in between is what you'll experience with Mark O'Connor's - An Appalachian Christmas. Mark O'Connor's: An Appalachian Christmas at The Seasons Performance Hall. Come celebrate the holiday season bluegrass style...
Frigid All Week. Is Snow Forecast When Temps Rise in Yakima?
The two to four inches forecast for Yakima on Friday and Saturday turned out to be six to eight inches and more in some parts of the valley. Though some of the snow has been melted with above-freezing daytime temperatures, there's a change coming this week. Bundle up. Yakima Forecast...
Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday
Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Selah
Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
It’s Time to Help Your Neighbors Stay Warm This Winter
Pacific Power is once again helping the people stay warm in Yakima by helping them pay for their utility bills through their Project Help 2-for-1 program. For every $1 donated to Project Help Pacific Power will match it with $2. Project Help 2-for-1 is administered by The Salvation Army in the Walla Walla, Yakima and Grandview areas, and Northwest Community Action Center in the Toppenish and Sunnyside areas. A press release says they verify eligibility and allocate funds to those in need.
The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima
3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
Join the $20 Red Kettle Challenge Saturday and Raise Beyond $10k
You've probably heard the familiar ringing of bells this holiday season as you rush inside stores to grab whatever is needed for meals and beyond and you may or may not already drop a bit of cash in the Red Kettle but this Saturday there is a local challenge that is sure to make a difference in the lives of many.
These 4 Yakima Valley Spots Have the Best Pizza Crusts
Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
Drop Some Cash Into a Red Kettle and You Can Change a Life
It's time to drop some money in a Salvation Army Red Kettle. Volunteers are now ringing bells at area stores hoping you'll help the Salvation Army help others. You'll find the kettles at 17 different locations in the community including at Yakima Theaters. You can also donate online at yakima.salvationarmy.org.
11 Popular Items Stolen from Yakima Valley Restaurants: Part One
What is the Yakima Valley Stealing from Restaurants?. No one is encouraging stealing, it's still breaking the law even from restaurants but it is very interesting to find out the reasons, stories, and items that are being taken from big and small places all across the country. A Classic. Shot...
3 Suggestions For Future Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fests at Yakima State Fair Park!
The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest is in full gear, and I have heard nothing but positive comments and praise about the event (for an official review, click here). I, myself, finally got a chance to take a drive and I have to say, I was blown away. They’ve done an amazing job and it was indeed a feast for my eyes. Although, I do have a few suggestions for the fourth and even fifth annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest.
Win $500: Are You Displaying Yakima’s Best Christmas Lights?
We're ready to light up our streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help to 'LIGHT UP YAKIMA'. Between now and Dec. 16th, we want to see photos of your holiday light displays. Light Up Yakima Grand Prize $500 Visa Gift Card From Coca-Cola...
Time to Fill the Gas Tank? Prices Down In Eastern Washington
If you're driving to the gas station today in Washington State you're paying an average of $4.10 per gallon. But if you're filling up in eastern and central Washington Triple A and GasBuddy say you're paying an average of $3.72 per gallon. Prices in eastern and central Washington are down 17.6 cents a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today.
3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month
3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month. Here are 3 cheery reasons to visit the Ellensburg Holiday Night Market!. This is the final month to see the Ellensburg Night Market!. Night Markets are fun!. Donkeys!. Keep reading to find out more about each of these three...
