(Minneapolis, MN) -- The University of Minnesota has named Washington head coach Keegan Cook to take over the Golden Gopher volleyball program. Cook will officially be introduced at a Friday news conference on campus. He replaces Hugh McCutcheon, who is moving into an administrative role within the athletic department after 11 highly successful season as head coach. Cook spent the past eight seasons at Washington, compiling a 198-56 in that time frame. He won four PAC 12 championships in eight seasons and earned a berth into the N-C-A-A tournament in all eight years. He led the Huskies to the 2021 Final Four. He has also served as a coach for several U-S national teams and played college volleyball at St. Mary's in California. Cook is a native of Pleasanton, California.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO