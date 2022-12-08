ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, MN

Gophers Name New Volleyball Coach

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The University of Minnesota has named Washington head coach Keegan Cook to take over the Golden Gopher volleyball program. Cook will officially be introduced at a Friday news conference on campus. He replaces Hugh McCutcheon, who is moving into an administrative role within the athletic department after 11 highly successful season as head coach. Cook spent the past eight seasons at Washington, compiling a 198-56 in that time frame. He won four PAC 12 championships in eight seasons and earned a berth into the N-C-A-A tournament in all eight years. He led the Huskies to the 2021 Final Four. He has also served as a coach for several U-S national teams and played college volleyball at St. Mary's in California. Cook is a native of Pleasanton, California.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wright County deputies "justified " in shooting Otsego man last summer

(Buffalo, MN) -- The Wright County attorney says sheriff's deputies were "completely justified" in fatally shooting a young man last summer who they say was threatening them with a knife in the Twin Cities far northwest suburb of Otsego. County Attorney Brian Lutes noted a Taser had no effect on 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen and the officers involved "clearly articulated with great specificity a threat of death or great bodily harm that was reasonably likely to occur." But Hansen's aunt told the Star Tribune that law enforcement was lax while in her home, missed opportunities to detain him and allowed him to get a hold of a knife.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

