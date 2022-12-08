Read full article on original website
Related
WKRG
Severe storms possible tonight and Wednesday afternoon and evening
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A more active weather pattern lies ahead with a chance of strong and severe storms this week. A passing shower will be possible over our neck of the woods with a more significant threat of storms off to our west. In fact, a few instances of strong tornadoes and large hail are expected for parts of Louisiana, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Western Mississippi. A few storms will be possible mainly in our western counties overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a level 2 of 5 risk in place for our MS counties and a level 1 of 5 in place for those west of Mobile Bay.
WKRG
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
WKRG
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor’s race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in...
Comments / 0