MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A more active weather pattern lies ahead with a chance of strong and severe storms this week. A passing shower will be possible over our neck of the woods with a more significant threat of storms off to our west. In fact, a few instances of strong tornadoes and large hail are expected for parts of Louisiana, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Western Mississippi. A few storms will be possible mainly in our western counties overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a level 2 of 5 risk in place for our MS counties and a level 1 of 5 in place for those west of Mobile Bay.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO