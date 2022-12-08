TSSAA to allow regulated NIL payments to Tennessee high school athletes, per multiple reports

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) made waves on Thursday when its Legislative Council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, otherwise known as the "Amateur Rule."

In essence, the Council approved unanimously that high school student-athletes in Tennessee can, with certain restrictions, be paid for their name, image and likeness, according to multiple accounts from reporters present at the meeting.

Tennessee is the 20th state to adopt some form of NIL allowance, per Tom Kreager of the USA Today Network.

Tyler Palmateer from Main Street Nashville reported that the TSSAA consulted with other states about NIL pros and cons before moving forward with the decision.

Stephen Hargis from The Times Free-Press in Chattanooga clarified that the NIL rule change is approved to begin "immediately."

Hargis also mentioned that the TSSAA's rule change includes specific parameters, namely that "students can't be compensated for their performance in contests, but can for other activities such as modeling, instructional services, sponsorships, etc."

Palmateer delved further, saying that student-athletes cannot use their school jerseys or any other TSSAA-affiliated insignia while promoting the activity.

There are reasons to be concerned about Thursday's decision -- but also reasons to feel confident in the Council's move -- as showcased in these tweets from Hargis:

Hypothetical: you coach football at School A and need a QB. Just have a local business owner who's a supporter pay a good QB from School B to appear in one of their ads if they'll transfer to School A (so long as the kid doesn't wear School A's uniform). I mean, that's "modeling"

For the folks who think this will be "the end of prep sports", just know this - TSSAA had to be proactive with this issue because there have already been lawsuits by athletes in other states challenging rules that didn't allow them to profit from their name, image, likeness.

For their part, the athletic directors at Cosby and Cocke County appear to be on opposite ends of the spectrum.

“I was excited to hear the news today that TSSAA altered the amateur rule to allow our student athletes to benefit using their NIL," said Cosby AD Levi Cooper via text message. "When we discussed some of the different options at the AD meetings a month ago, I was in favor of the one that was voted in today. I think providing our student athletes an avenue to earn some extra money through instructional camps, advertising and other similar avenues is a huge deal for them.

"Obviously there will be some challenges and a lot of questions as we move forward. I look forward to helping educate our student athletes on ways they can utilize NIL to benefit them throughout their high school careers.”

Cocke County athletic director Dr. Robert Vick was less thrilled, and he offered a word of warning to make sure each athlete understands what he or she may be getting into.

"I voted against it," he said. "I see it as buying kids, that the rich get richer and places that can afford to pay will get more gifted athletes. I know people will find loopholes, but I think sports in high school and college should be amateur.

"My message would be that when it comes our way, we better read the fine print and know what we're doing. Don't make mistakes and get in trouble because you didn't do it the right way. I would tell them to speak to me or their coaches and make sure we're on the same page."

Vick's note is an important one, as emphasized through this statement sent in an email from TSSAA Executive Director Mark Reeves: "A student who violates the amateur rule shall be ineligible for 12 months in the sport in which the violation occurs.

"To avoid the appearance of impropriety, schools or those directly or indirectly associated with the school should refrain from soliciting, negotiating or promoting a student's participation in activities for which they are compensated."