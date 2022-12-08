Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead With His Own Gun by a Woman in Las Vegas
Last month in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, a woman used self-defense by shooting and killing an alleged carjacker attempting to steal her car, according to a report released by North Las Vegas police this week. On November 19, the victim and her friend stopped in the vicinity of another...
LVMPD: 27-year-old arrested for the stabbing of man near a dumpster
Las Vegas police arrested 27-year-old Joshua Billings for open murder with a deadly weapon as he is connected to the murder of a victim found with a stab wound near a dumpster.
8newsnow.com
Coroner identifies 2 toddlers killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department confirms that an intoxicated “family member” was driving the car that went out of control, causing a crash that killed two young children and decapitated one of them. The children, both girls, were identified Tuesday as 2-year-old...
Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a 47-year-old woman in connection with the Dec. 8 death of her boyfriend, according to a Monday news release. Rotesha Battle was found at an apartment in the 0 block of North Pecos Road around 10:45 p.m. after officers received a report of a stabbing, police said. […]
Las Vegas woman stabbed, killed boyfriend after he hit her during argument over infidelity: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend after she said he hit her during an argument about infidelity, according to an arrest report. Rotesha Battle, 47, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend of 20 years, identified by police as […]
news3lv.com
Car crash leads to arrest of alleged drug-impaired driver in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) took one person into custody over the weekend after they were found to be impaired following a crash. The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at around 6 p.m. near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Road.
District attorney finds no preliminary police criminality in Henderson shooting where 12-year-old died
The Clark County District Attorney's Office has preliminarily determined an officer-involved shooting two years ago, which is also the center of a federal lawsuit, does not involve any criminal act by police.
North valley community mourns lives of two toddlers after suspected DUI crash
North Las Vegas Police say the two toddlers were not wearing proper restraints when the crash happened Sunday night, near Craig and MLK.
Police search for man who robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch
Henderson Police are looking for the person who made off with "an undisclosed amount of cash" from the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort.
Fox5 KVVU
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport. Time is running out on the city of Oakland solidifying a deal with the A’s. Dinner with dignity, at least 100 holiday meals served to the homeless in Henderson. During the season of giving, businesses and...
news3lv.com
Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
KTNV
Speeding, impairment suspected in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 toddlers
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two toddlers are dead after a single-vehicle car crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night. Two adults are hospitalized. WATCH: NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE SPEAK ON FATAL CRASH:. Police say the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Clayton Street and...
news3lv.com
Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
KTNV
One dead following five-vehicle collision in North Las Vegas, police say
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a five-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive on Tuesday morning, according to North Las Vegas police. Police say reports of the collision came just after 6 a.m., and arriving medical personnel pronounced one...
Questions rise about 'gun show loophole' after gun sale leaves two dead
Las Vegas police officer Lt. Robert Price told local media that the investigation is still in the early stages and it's unclear if the gun sale that took place was legal or not.
KTNV
LVMPD: 57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on Rainbow, Sahara
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 9:58 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Rainbow and Sahara. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout FXSB motorcycle was traveling south on S. Rainbow Boulevard approaching W. Sahara Avenue. A 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the center of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue. A 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the right of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue, next to the Rogue.
iheart.com
Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun
A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
Police: Two killed during attempted firearm theft in northeast Las Vegas valley
Two people are dead after a shooting early Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Metro investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle in southwest valley
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit a raised median, was ejected and then struck by an oncoming vehicle at a southwest Las Vegas valley intersection, Metro police said.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas business asking for public’s help finding stolen trailer
A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside. Only on 8: Las Vegas business asking for public’s …. A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s...
