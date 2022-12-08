ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

southarkansassun.com

Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead With His Own Gun by a Woman in Las Vegas

Last month in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, a woman used self-defense by shooting and killing an alleged carjacker attempting to steal her car, according to a report released by North Las Vegas police this week. On November 19, the victim and her friend stopped in the vicinity of another...
news3lv.com

Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
news3lv.com

Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
KTNV

LVMPD: 57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on Rainbow, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 9:58 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Rainbow and Sahara. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout FXSB motorcycle was traveling south on S. Rainbow Boulevard approaching W. Sahara Avenue. A 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the center of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue. A 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the right of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue, next to the Rogue.
iheart.com

