George Strait Helps Raise $2.4 Million For Military Veterans At Annual Golf Tournament In Texas

The King raised a ton of money for a great cause.

George Strait recently hosted his 12th annual Valqueros del Mar golf benefit (and show) that supports the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation , which helped raise an incredible $2.4 million for the foundation during all the festivities.

Last year, they raised an impressive $1.7 million, so it’s cool to see them taking it up a notch and raising even more money this year.

George holds the fundraiser with with longtime friend and Texas businessman Tom Cusick, and was joined for performances by Asleep at the Wheel, William Beckman, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Keith Gattis, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson and Randy Rogers.

Tom says both he and George love getting together to support Veteran’s every year, and this event has become one of the most fulfilling experiences they’ve been involved in:

“After George and I acquired Tapatio, we had our Grand Re-Opening on 11-11-11, which was Veterans Day.

We decided holding an event for our military heroes was perfect and then we met David Feherty with Troops First, and the rest is history.

I believe we both would agree that this has been one of the most fulfilling experiences we have been involved in, and have grown so close to so many that have sacrificed for our country and all of us!”

The incredible Feherty’s Troops First Foundation provides assistance to military members and veterans, as well as their families, who have been wounded while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Since the golf tournament first launched in 2011, King George has been able to help raise over $10 million in total for veterans and other military members with that event alone, which is absolutely amazing.