ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

George Strait Helps Raise $2.4 Million For Military Veterans At Annual Golf Tournament In Texas

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago

The King raised a ton of money for a great cause.

George Strait recently hosted his 12th annual Valqueros del Mar golf benefit (and show) that supports the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation , which helped raise an incredible $2.4 million for the foundation during all the festivities.

Last year, they raised an impressive $1.7 million, so it’s cool to see them taking it up a notch and raising even more money this year.

George holds the fundraiser with with longtime friend and Texas businessman Tom Cusick, and was joined for performances by Asleep at the Wheel, William Beckman, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Keith Gattis, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson and Randy Rogers.

Tom says both he and George love getting together to support Veteran’s every year, and this event has become one of the most fulfilling experiences they’ve been involved in:

“After George and I acquired Tapatio, we had our Grand Re-Opening on 11-11-11, which was Veterans Day.

We decided holding an event for our military heroes was perfect and then we met David Feherty with Troops First, and the rest is history.

I believe we both would agree that this has been one of the most fulfilling experiences we have been involved in, and have grown so close to so many that have sacrificed for our country and all of us!”

The incredible Feherty’s Troops First Foundation provides assistance to military members and veterans, as well as their families, who have been wounded while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Since the golf tournament first launched in 2011, King George has been able to help raise over $10 million in total for veterans and other military members with that event alone, which is absolutely amazing.

The post George Strait Helps Raise $2.4 Million For Military Veterans At Annual Golf Tournament In Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 14

Related
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers occasionally, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Texas? Have you ever tried any of these restaurants? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to try their food, if they happen to live close by? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger spots in Texas too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and are craving a burger. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations so definitely leave your go-to places in the comments.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

241K+
Followers
13K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy