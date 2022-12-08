Read full article on original website
Lady Lions fizzle in fourth quarter as Burnet pulls away, 63-40
Trailing by just six points with a little more than six minutes left in Monday night’s non-district contest at Warren Gym, an uncharacteristic defensive breakdown plagued the Brownwood Lady Lions as the Burnet Lady Bulldogs pulled away for a 63-40 victory. Brownwood trimmed what was a 12-point deficit with...
Lions split final two games at Brady tournament
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions avenged an earlier loss to the Brady Bulldogs in the finale of the Brady tournament, but let the chance for a perfect slip away in their first game Saturday against the Rocksprings Angoras. A short-handed Brownwood squad dropped a 64-62 decision at Brady in...
May Tigers win Zephyr tournament, Lady Tigers finish second
ZEPHYR – The May Tigers captured the Zephyr tournament championship while the May Lady Tigers finished second as both teams battled Cross Plains Saturday night. The Tigers picked up a 42-28 victory as May trailed 12-8 after one quarter, pulled even at 21 at halftime, and carried a 29-24 advantage into the fourth period.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Dec. 12-18
Burnet at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Eastland at Early, 6:15 p.m. Strawn at Bangs, 5:15 p.m. Blanket at Gustine, 6 p.m. Panther Creek at May, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Abilene Cooper, 6:30 p.m. Early at Ballinger, 7:45 p.m. Cherokee at Bangs, 8 p.m. Blanket at Paint Rock, 6 p.m. May at...
Brownwood’s Sammie Courington joins Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Brownwood’s Coach Sammie Courington was enshrined in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame over the weekend, joining Uvalde’s Bobby Kramer and Tim Calhoun of DeRidder, Louisiana as inductees into the 2022 TTCA Hall of Fame Friday, December 9, at the TTCA Convention Banquet at Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Glen L. Long
A memorial service for Glen L. Long, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 19, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church. Glen passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood. Glen was born on July 8, 1940, in Tiger, Arizona, to Joe Robert and Woodie...
Sammy Leon Curry
Funeral service for Sammy Leon Curry, 74 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Jason Lee Gray
Jason Lee Gray, 50, of Rising Star, TX passed away November 30, 2022, in Abilene TX. Jason’s family has entrusted Heartland Funeral Cremations of Comanche with his celebration of life graveside service. A visitation period of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday the 17th at the funeral home. Jason will be laid to rest at the Siloam Cemetery in Gustine with Jackie Bibby officiating. Condolences and memories can be left online at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net.
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith went home to Jesus on November 09, 2022 at the age 63. She was healed from her tough battle with cancer, peacefully, while surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Beth was born to Nancy and Bill Smith on January 11, 1959 in Odessa, Texas.
Beverly Holleman
Funeral services for Beverly Holleman, age 61, of Early, will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Early First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
Kenneth Deryl Doss
Kenneth Deryl Doss of Zephyr passed away December 10,2022. Kenneth was born on April 18, 1932, to MJ and Estelle Marie Doss in Ballinger, Texas. He loved to fish, play dominos, and watch his grandkids and great grand kids play sports. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Jo...
December Sales Tax Receipts Up in Brown County
All three Brown County cities had increases in sales tax allocations from the Texas Comptroller in December. Early again led the way with the largest percentage increase, followed by a nice increase for Brownwood, and a smaller, but still positive increase, for Bangs. The December sales tax allocations reflect retail sales in October. Details below.
Brownwood ISD announces December Spotlight employees
The Brownwood ISD sent over the following press release Monday morning:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Robin Smith. Ms. Smith is a Special Education teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston and is a Texas certified teacher (Special Education EC-12, Generalist EC-6, and ESL Supplemental EC-12).
Beekeeping class gives head start to beginners
Have you been thinking about beekeeping? Wondering how to get started? Or maybe you know someone who’s been talking about it, but just never seems to get around to taking action. One local beekeeper wants to help. Daniel Graham gives presentations and classes on beekeeping, and his upcoming class,...
Conceptual study for Bennie Houston Center renovation to be conducted
The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, approved a conceptual study for the Bennie Houston Recreation Center, located at 505 Cordell Street, by BSW Architects out of Dallas for a maximum expense of $40,000. “It’s the first step in the right direction,” Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes said during...
Buy Texas Holiday Market Dec. 17 in Early
The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, December 17th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. Where all the vendors are all from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is the largest Buy Texas Market of the year with new vendors and returning favorites. The Grinch will be on site for pictures. Come finish your holiday shopping with handmade bath products, arts & crafts: wood, metal & leather products and a variety of unique jewelry. Stock up on jams, jellies, salsas, chowchow, BBQ sauce pickles, candy & cookies for all your holiday parties & festivities. There will be something for everyone even your pets. Regions Taco Truck will on site as well. For more information call 325-649-9300.
DRT invites public to lay Christmas wreaths on veteran graves Dec. 17 at Greenleaf Cemetery
The local chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas invites Brownwoodians to lay Christmas wreaths this Saturday on Brown County veterans’ graves at Greenleaf Cemetery. The Daughters need the community’s help to lay the more than 600 wreaths that local citizens and businesses have sponsored. The...
Radio stations’ annual toy collection day set for Wednesday, Dec. 14
With Toys for Kids Distribution Day set for Saturday, Dec. 17, KOXE/KBWD and Wendlee Broadcasting will be hosting their annual toy collection events this Wednesday, Dec. 12. Drop off any unwrapped toy or monetary donation between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at KOXE/KBWD’s Two-Stepping for Toys at 300 Carnegie, or Wendlee’s toy collection event at the intersection of Main and Baker in the parking lot between Trans Texas Tire and Landmark Life and the former Cross Fit Brownwood location.
City Council approves expansion of Brownwood Senior Citizens Center
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved awarding a bid to Covington Contracting in the amount of $336,573 to expand the Senior Citizens Center, located at 110 South Greenleaf. The Senior Citizens Center has a cash reserve account balance of $432,214 which can only be used...
City announces Christmas closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall and other non-emergency facilities will close Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. The Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, December 24th through Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. Brownwood curbside trash...
