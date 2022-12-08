JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man involved in a violent attempted robbery at a San Marco restaurant Sunday night. Mario McQuay, 38, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault after he walked into the Fore Score Golf Tavern and tried to steal an employee’s wallet from the hostess stand, police said in a Sunday night briefing.

