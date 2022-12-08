Read full article on original website
Accused teen killer Aiden Fucci to appear in court, request to move out of Duval
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The teenager charged with the murder of his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey will be in court Tuesday. Aiden Fucci’s attorneys have filed two motions ahead of his February trial. Fucci’s attorneys want two things done: for their client to be moved to a...
WCJB
Trial begins in Marion County to decide sentence for man who killed his family
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial for Michael Wayne Jones’ sentencing is underway in Marion County starting on Monday. Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of his family. Investigators say Jones killed his victims and stuffed them...
First Coast News
Salt Life Co-founder Michael 'Troy' Hutto, accused of murder, has bond revoked after stalking allegations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Michael "Troy" Hutto, accused of murdering a Lake City teenager, is back in jail without bond after he was allegedly stalking friends and coworkers of the victim. Hutto, 56, who helped found the popular...
flaglerlive.com
‘There Is going To be a Homicide Tonight,’ Woman Threatens Girlfriend Before Stabbing Her
Sheila Marie Orozco, who had been staying at her girlfriend’s home, is at the Flagler County jail following her arrest on accusations that she stabbed her girlfriend, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, on Sherwood Street in the Mondex (Daytona North) late the night of Dec. 9. The victim went to...
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend
A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
News4Jax.com
Man who stabbed employee during attempted robbery at golf tavern identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man involved in a violent attempted robbery at a San Marco restaurant Sunday night. Mario McQuay, 38, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault after he walked into the Fore Score Golf Tavern and tried to steal an employee’s wallet from the hostess stand, police said in a Sunday night briefing.
WESH
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
Action News Jax
Caught on video: Putnam woman accused of abusing disabled man in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County woman was arrested after Flagler County deputies say she was caught on video abusing a disabled man in November. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo, is facing a charge of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of hitting wife with Christmas tree after asked to help with making dinner
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree after she asked for help with making dinner, according to an arrest affidavit. Richard Atchison, 52, was arrested by police on multiple charges including domestic battery, the report stated. Officers...
Ga. man convicted of “nightmarish” kidnapping that left victim near death gets 200+ months in prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been sentenced to more than 200 months in federal prison after a “nightmarish” kidnapping and assault that left his victim near death, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Prosecutors said...
First Coast News
Police: Starke woman injured after 18-year-old accidentally shoots through car door
STARKE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office after accidentally shooting a woman in the torso, police said. Cole Crosby was sitting in a car outside a Circle K in Starke when he allegedly "negligently" shot a single round from a 9mm handgun. The bullet went through the driver-side door and struck a nearby woman in the torso, police said.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm possession
A 31-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday that Ricky Darnell Franklin, Jr. has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. He had been indicated on May 24, 2022.
mahoningmatters.com
Woman offers $100 to get inmate beaten. 5 men put him in a hospital, Florida cops say
A woman’s elaborate plan to see a Florida inmate suffer ended in her own arrest after investigators learned of a jailhouse “bounty” offered to get the man beaten, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Five other inmates jumped at the $100 reward, resulting in the...
Action News Jax
Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
News4Jax.com
Judge: Aiden Fucci will stay in Duval County jail, murder trial will stay in St. Johns County -- for now
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci’s defense team suffered two blows Tuesday when a St. Johns County judge denied a motion to move the teen out of the Duval County jail and also opted not to change the venue for the murder trial -- at least not yet.
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday and faces charges of drug possession without a prescription, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. A Middleburg man faces charges of possession of narcotics, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, deputies say.Photo byGetty Images.
Action News Jax
Man shot after pointing gun at officers arrested for murder, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot by police on Monday afternoon after he refused to drop the gun he was pointing at them, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Chief Mark Romano said police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Hyde Park Road to reports of a person shot.
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
