Why Brendan Fraser's extremely low-carb diet for 'George of the Jungle' messed with his brain, causing him to forget his PIN
A person can experience brain fog if they don't eat enough carbs, according to experts.
James Cameron Admits Kate Winslet May Have Been Traumatized While Making Titanic
Few blockbusters have achieved the success of "Titanic." James Cameron's epic look at the famous 1912 disaster went further than previous attempts to tell the story; prior to his ode to the lost ship, viewers only had the dramatic "A Night to Remember" for their historical narrative. One of that film's biggest draws upon release in 1958 was its ship sinking scenes. At the time, seeing the ship enter the icy waters intact was a marvel for audiences, and Cameron would change all of that with a striking sequence of his own.
Tracee Ellis Ross' Latest Gym Workout Includes Rows, Deadlifts, and Glute Bridges
Check out the most recent clips of the actress putting in work at the gym.
The Best Non-Marvel Performances From MCU Actors
Between 2008 and 2022, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced a staggering 30 feature films; from 2020 to 2022, nine streaming series and a pair of holiday specials were added to the tally. To create so much content, the pressure is on for Marvel to cast each of these projects with actors who bring legitimacy, talent and movie star name recognition to the genre-blending Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the fortitude to return to these characters over and over again for everything from brief cameos to starring roles.
Kumail Nanjiani Responds To The Mixed Reviews Received By Marvel's Eternals
Kumail Nanjiani is finally ready to confront the polarizing response to Marvel's "Eternals." Indeed, it seems like an eternity has passed since the "Silicon Valley" star made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Now promoting his sensational true crime drama series "Welcome To Chippendales," the comedian shared his perspective on the superhero film's mixed reception.
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
How Daphne Really Felt About That Suspicious Cameron-Harper Moment In The White Lotus Season 2
Mike White's hit HBO dramedy, "The White Lotus," finished off its heavily buzzed-about second season with a fiery finale that still has fans debating what really happened in several key scenes. Like in Season 1, the show follows a group of rich and powerful people as they take an ill-fated vacation at a luxury resort. The setting this time was Italy, and the cast included two married couples in the form of Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe as Harper and Ethan Spiller alongside Meghann Fahy and Theo James as Daphne and Cameron Sullivan. While the show deftly weaves several storylines together, the drama between their foursome was one of the season's central pillars.
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Gifted Jim Parsons An Ant Farm
"Young Sheldon," a show that follows the childhood of "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, an intellectual prodigy growing up in a regular family, has been well received ever since its debut in 2017. While the two actors who play Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons in "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon") can't be in scenes together, fans have been able to see them interact in promotional content and interviews that took place before the spin-off series premiered.
Steve Martin And Martin Short's SNL Episode Is The Most Watched Of Season 48 Thus Far
"Saturday Night Live" delivered its biggest ratings in the second to last episode of its 48th season. The episode hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short broke the previous record for the season, the November episode hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle, which brought in 4.8 million viewers, per Deadline. Martin...
James Cameron Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Avatar Premiere
"Avatar: The Way of Water" will be missing its visionary leader as it makes its Hollywood debut this evening. Per Deadline, James Cameron has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to a representative from the Walt Disney Company, the director received the result via routine coronavirus testing. Cameron is reportedly asymptomatic and feeling well, though he has made the decision not to attend the star-studded Los Angeles event (he likely doesn't want to risk spreading the virus to other attendees). Deadline relays that he will be meeting his forthcoming "Avatar" responsibilities in a virtual capacity. Cameron himself told the publication that he contracted the virus on the plane ride from Tokyo (where the film premiered just one day earlier) to Los Angeles. "I'm isolated and can't go to my own premiere tonight," Cameron lamented.
Why Ed Sheeran Claims A South Park Episode Ruined His Life
Internationally-acclaimed musician Ed Sheeran may be known for penning hit tracks like "Lego House" and "Shape of You," but there's another aspect of the singer-songwriter that regularly has fans and haters alike talking – the color of his hair. From his early days in the spotlight, Sheeran's red locks...
Disney+ Is Bringing Fans A Witch Mountain Series With Bryce Dallas Howard At The Helm
Disney+ has put out some amazing shows in 2022, and the streaming service shows little signs of slowing down, as it most assuredly looks to continue to add to its stellar lineup of originals in the future, including rebooting the "Witch Mountain" franchise for the small screen. Even better, Bryce Dallas Howard was chosen to lead the exciting endeavor.
Puss In Boots' Hot Ones Appearance Has Some Scientific Accuracy
Puss in Boots, the beloved character from the "Shrek" series, made a stop over at "Hot Ones" to promote the latest film in his titular spinoff series of films, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," in theaters December 21, 2022. In the video, Puss in Boots tries five different hot sauces, and while he is confident starting out, things quickly take a turn as he begins sweating profusely.
The Scream 2 Role That Jessica Simpson Once Auditioned For
Early next year, "Scream 6" will be hitting theaters and bringing Wes Craven's iconic Ghostface character back in front of audiences to scare us all once again. But like any good horror franchise, in order to move forward, we must also take a look back — specifically at "Scream 2," and the surprisingly unknown story of how Jessica Simpson, the famous singer and reality star, reportedly auditioned for a role in the movie.
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
James Gunn Directly Addresses Those Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lady Gaga Rumors
Marvel Studios somehow manages to always be in the headlines, even when they're in the midst of a hiatus in their release schedule. The studio released "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" last month, which is still killing it at the box office, but fans have a bit of a wait ahead of them until their next movie. With the turn of the year, the MCU enters Phase 5, and with it comes the end of one of Marvel's most popular trilogies — "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Jennifer Coolidge Had A Strong Reaction To The White Lotus Finale
It's the finale that everybody's talking about, and one that even Jennifer Coolidge herself is stunned over. "I thought people were faking it," Coolidge told Vanity Fair about the reactions to "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. The closing episode — which aired Sunday, December 11 — sent shockwaves across...
The 1 Former X-Men Co-Star That James McAvoy Wanted To Join His Dark Materials - Exclusive
Filming for the final season of "His Dark Materials" has come and gone, and with it, the opportunity for more epic cameos. Yet, although there won't be more guest stars to grace the screen following this season, it's still fun to think about. James McAvoy has enjoyed an illustrious career since the mid-'90s, having co-starred with some of Hollywood's greats. Whether he's taking on the villainous role of Lord Asriel in "His Dark Materials" or the heroic role of Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise, McAvoy always makes his characters his own.
James Gunn Is About To Make Everyone Dancing On DC Films' Grave Look Really Dumb
For an outside observer, it's pretty clear that the DC Extended Universe has been struggling for a while now. Cringeworthy movie moments and storylines that disappear without explanation are one thing, but ever since "Batgirl's" cancelation, fans have been worried about the future of upcoming movies. Some of the worries...
Shawn Levy Promises That Deadpool 3's Violence Will Be 'In Your Face And Hardcore'
Though most would agree that it had more misses than hits to its credit, when the now-defunct 20th Century Fox "X-Men" franchise was firing on all cylinders, it didn't disappoint. Among the biggest highlights of the Marvel Comics-based film saga is the "Deadpool" duology, which kicked off in 2016 and soon became a runaway success. Not only did the first film perform financially well, but it thrived with critics and general audiences alike to boot. Thus, it landed a sequel in 2018 that also proved a homerun in terms of financials and critical reception, "Deadpool 2."
