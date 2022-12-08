ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Wet and some wintry weather with next system

We have been experiencing some soupy mornings and today is no different. Give yourselves a few extra minutes before heading out the door. Fog, drizzle, and some mist may slow down your drive through this morning. After the fog lifts, moisture keeps getting drawn in by stronger south winds. A...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Afternoon showers followed by a stormy Monday night

Some fog and mist started the day. We are left with overcast skies for the rest of this Monday. Southerly winds will ramp up our moisture intake ahead of the next potent system. This system will deepen over the Plains the next 24 hours. Monday looks damp due to areas of drizzle for about 2/3 of the state. Winds will increase and gust from 25-35 MPH.
Confirmed EF2 tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community

WAYNE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state early Tuesday morning. As severe storms were passing through central Oklahoma, radar indicated that a tornado formed over the town of Wayne. The National Weather Service confirms it was an EF2 tornado...
