New population counts from the Census Bureau are in. Which parts of the Coast grew?

Harrison, Jackson and Hancock counties saw only marginal changes in population in the latest release of census data, but all three have shown healthy gains over the last decade.

Harrison and Jackson counties both saw growth from 2020 to 2021, the latest year data is available.

Harrison County’s population increased by 0.6%, from 206,169 residents to 207,382.

Jackson County’s population also increased by 0.1%, from 142,872 residents to 142,993.

Hancock County lost 3% of its population from 2020 to 2021, from 47,339 people to 45,911.

The numbers come from the American Community Survey, which provides the nation data between the decennial census.

All the Coast counties have shown growth over the last decade.

Harrison County saw a 12 percent increase in population from 2011 to 2021. Hancock County had about 6 percent growth and Jackson County about 3 percent.

As far as the state, Mississippi’s population has grown 0.3% since 2011. Mississippi’s population count now stands at 2,967,023.

The next decennial census will be held in 2030. The American Community Survey will provide yearly updates.