ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

DC 2 Evening

6-4

(six, four)

DC 2 Midday

5-4

(five, four)

DC 3 Evening

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

DC 3 Midday

4-3-5

(four, three, five)

DC 4 Evening

0-9-7-7

(zero, nine, seven, seven)

DC 4 Midday

0-9-3-4

(zero, nine, three, four)

DC 5 Evening

6-2-9-9-0

(six, two, nine, nine, zero)

DC 5 Midday

6-9-1-8-4

(six, nine, one, eight, four)

Lucky For Life

02-04-14-29-40, Lucky Ball: 8

(two, four, fourteen, twenty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick

CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago. Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he sent a rebound over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third. “Soon as it happened, kind of relief,” Ovechkin said after Washington’s 7-3 win. “Kind of happiness and enjoyment.” The rest of the Capitals poured onto the ice to celebrate after the historic goal, and the fans at the United Center responded by throwing their hats down and chanting “Ovi! Ovi!”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Ovechkin reaches 800 goals as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. They play seven of their next nine at home, beginning Thursday night against Dallas. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last 13 games. It has scored just four goals during a four-game slide.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Miller's 19 points lead St. Thomas past Green Bay 82-61

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Riley Miller had 19 points in St. Thomas’ 82-61 victory over Green Bay on Tuesday night. Miller was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Tommies (9-4). Parker Bjorklund shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Andrew Rohde finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Phoenix (2-9) were led in scoring by Cade Meyer, who finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Brock Heffner added 14 points for Green Bay. Clarence Cummings III also put up eight points and eight rebounds. ___
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy