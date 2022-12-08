DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
DC 2 Evening
6-4
(six, four)
DC 2 Midday
5-4
(five, four)
DC 3 Evening
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
DC 3 Midday
4-3-5
(four, three, five)
DC 4 Evening
0-9-7-7
(zero, nine, seven, seven)
DC 4 Midday
0-9-3-4
(zero, nine, three, four)
DC 5 Evening
6-2-9-9-0
(six, two, nine, nine, zero)
DC 5 Midday
6-9-1-8-4
(six, nine, one, eight, four)
Lucky For Life
02-04-14-29-40, Lucky Ball: 8
(two, four, fourteen, twenty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
