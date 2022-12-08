Read full article on original website
As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing
While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
Thanks to those keeping community spirit alive
From Thanksgiving weekend to the 12 days that have made up December thus far, I have witnessed the spirit of Christmas and more importantly — the spirit of community. That’s from Halifax to Hollister and Roanoke Rapids to a place just outside our coverage area — Southampton County, Virginia.
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.
Keyon West was reported missing by his familyPhoto byFacebook. A man who spent more than four years in jail, charged with four counts of first-degree murder was reported missing by his family on December 5. Family members say he was last seen December 2, 2022.
Investigation of gun displayed to middle schoolers continues
No charges have been filed after a man displayed a gun to a group of middle school students, but police say they’re still investigating, the Roanoke Chowan News Herald of Ahoskie reported. The displaying of the gun occurred in Jackson on Saturday before the town’s Christmas parade was scheduled...
Structure fire breaks out in Pitt County, no one injured
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A structure fire broke out in Pitt County Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. It happened on U.S. 13 near Ballards Crossroads Road. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Bell Arthur Fire Department, Falkland VFD, Bell Arthur EMS and Pitt County EMS.
Gray earns doctorate in educational leadership from LU
Tamara Vaughan Gray, a native of Rich Square, recently earned her doctoral degree in educational leadership from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She is the daughter of Ms. Venus M. Spruill of Rich Square and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond R. Vaughan of Jackson. Gray is a former founding member and...
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
Why are flags in NC at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
Former Granville County Sheriff convicted of failing to report murder threat, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted on Wednesday for obstruction and falsely obtaining property, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. On Wednesday, Wilkins was convicted on six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and six counts of felony obstruction...
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY — The Bertie County Sheriff's Office found a man dead after searching for him as a missing person. Raquan Jamar Craig was found dead Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022. The Bertie County Sheriff's Office thanks the SBI, State Highway Patrol, NC Wildlife, NC Department of Public Safety, NC Emergency Management Services, Bertie Emergency Management and EMS, Windsor PD, Windsor Fire Department and Martin County Emergency Management Services for assisting in the search.
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
North Carolina gang member had 15 bricks of heroin at motel, police say
A gang member in Rocky Mount was arrested Thursday for possessing 15 bricks of heroin, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Body of second person found after vehicle crashes into Neuse River
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday. Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on […]
Photo gallery: Hollister tree-lighting
Sharon Lynch-Jones, with assistance from Jessica Hedgepeth, held a tree-lighting ceremony following Hollister’s Christmas parade Sunday evening. Children and families had the opportunity to take photos with the Grinch, write letters to Santa, and sip on hot chocolate and coffee.
Bertie County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man who had been reported missing was found on Wednesday. Officials said Raquan Jamar Craig, 24, was reported missing on Dec. 4. He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 by family members. An investigation began and […]
Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
