ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrspin.com

As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing

While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Thanks to those keeping community spirit alive

From Thanksgiving weekend to the 12 days that have made up December thus far, I have witnessed the spirit of Christmas and more importantly — the spirit of community. That’s from Halifax to Hollister and Roanoke Rapids to a place just outside our coverage area — Southampton County, Virginia.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
Hot News

Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.

Keyon West was reported missing by his familyPhoto byFacebook. A man who spent more than four years in jail, charged with four counts of first-degree murder was reported missing by his family on December 5. Family members say he was last seen December 2, 2022.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Investigation of gun displayed to middle schoolers continues

No charges have been filed after a man displayed a gun to a group of middle school students, but police say they’re still investigating, the Roanoke Chowan News Herald of Ahoskie reported. The displaying of the gun occurred in Jackson on Saturday before the town’s Christmas parade was scheduled...
JACKSON, NC
wcti12.com

Structure fire breaks out in Pitt County, no one injured

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A structure fire broke out in Pitt County Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. It happened on U.S. 13 near Ballards Crossroads Road. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Bell Arthur Fire Department, Falkland VFD, Bell Arthur EMS and Pitt County EMS.
PITT COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Gray earns doctorate in educational leadership from LU

Tamara Vaughan Gray, a native of Rich Square, recently earned her doctoral degree in educational leadership from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She is the daughter of Ms. Venus M. Spruill of Rich Square and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond R. Vaughan of Jackson. Gray is a former founding member and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Missing person found dead in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY — The Bertie County Sheriff's Office found a man dead after searching for him as a missing person. Raquan Jamar Craig was found dead Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022. The Bertie County Sheriff's Office thanks the SBI, State Highway Patrol, NC Wildlife, NC Department of Public Safety, NC Emergency Management Services, Bertie Emergency Management and EMS, Windsor PD, Windsor Fire Department and Martin County Emergency Management Services for assisting in the search.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
GREENVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

Photo gallery: Hollister tree-lighting

Sharon Lynch-Jones, with assistance from Jessica Hedgepeth, held a tree-lighting ceremony following Hollister’s Christmas parade Sunday evening. Children and families had the opportunity to take photos with the Grinch, write letters to Santa, and sip on hot chocolate and coffee.
HOLLISTER, NC
WNCT

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man who had been reported missing was found on Wednesday. Officials said Raquan Jamar Craig, 24, was reported missing on Dec. 4. He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 by family members. An investigation began and […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
KINSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy