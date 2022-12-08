BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Bodnar, 86, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Fairview, North Carolina. Calling hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of her Mass, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Furlong, pastor, as celebrant.

