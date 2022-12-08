Read full article on original website
27 First News
Jack F. Ralston, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack F. Ralston, 80, died Sunday morning December 11, 2022 at his home. He was born May 9, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Jack and Gertrude Voltz Ralston. Mr. Ralston, a 1961 graduate of The Rayen High School was a member of the former...
Clennon W. Eldridge, Sr., McDonald, Ohio
MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clennon W. Eldridge, Sr. of McDonald died early Monday morning, December 12 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Clennon, known as “Tony”, was born August 21, 1939 in Gibson, New York. He came to this area from Georgia in 1955 to work construction on...
Joan Bodnar, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Bodnar, 86, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Fairview, North Carolina. Calling hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of her Mass, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Furlong, pastor, as celebrant.
Accident on turnpike causes bridge to close
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A part of Beard Road is closed until further notice after a vehicle struck a bridge in Springfield Township. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bridge on Beard Road over the turnpike was struck by a commercial vehicle. The turnpike lanes under the...
