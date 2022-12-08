Coy’s Southern Eats stops by Arkansas Today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Coy’s Steakhouse was a staple in Arkansas for decades. The original restaurant opened in 1945 in Hot Springs, but it tragically burned down in 2009. Now, you can get a taste of Coy’s at home.

Clay Caffey and Tracy Manning Brown stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about Coy’s Southern Eats.

Anyone looking to enjoy the signature taste of Coy’s Steakhouse can order gift packs for the holiday season. To see the different options available, visit CoysSouthernEats.com . Viewers can also use the code “KARK20” to receive a 20% discount.

