NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as the Dallas Stars beat New Jersey 4-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their third straight loss. With both teams playing their second game in two nights, Hintz snapped a 1-all tie with his 13th goal of the season off a scrum in the crease in front of Devils netminder Akira Schmid. Ty Dellandrea, Esa Lindell and Mason Marchment also scored for Dallas, which improved to 10-3-3 in its last 16 games against the Devils. Lindell and Marchment both scored into an empty net. Miles Wood had New Jersey’s lone goal.

