Read full article on original website
Related
Padres' Nick Martinez latest to join Team USA for WBC
The Padres' Nick Martinez, a former Olympian, will represent the United States again in the World Baseball Classic in 2023
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Connor Brogdon is Primed for a Breakout in 2023
There were times last season when Connor Brogdon was effectively throwing his 96-97 miles-per-hour fastball on both corners of the plate. Then there were times when his velocity dipped to 93-94 and his command was shaky. It’s not surprising for a Major League pitcher to have inconsistent stretches. This...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What’s Next?
The Sean Murphy trade saga is finally over. After weeks of rumors, speculations, and mock trades, Murphy ended up as a member of the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal. The Guardians were one of the teams that were connected to Murphy all the way back to the last trade deadline, but they were never able to get a deal done with Oakland.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Sliding Down MMQB Power Rankings
The New York Giants haven't won a game in over a month and have lost a few ugly contests during a stretch that has seen them go 1-3-1 since returning from the bye. Thus it's no surprise that the Giants, who at one point in the season cracked into the top 10 of the weekly MMQB power ranking poll, are sliding down the totem pole. This week, New York clocked in at No. 18 following its disastrous 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Make Me Laugh, Make Me Cry’: You Need to Know Joe Donnelly
He is gone now, but allow me to introduce you to Joe Donnelly. It is worth your time. You may be too young, and he was too humble for that name to be familiar, but if you love baseball, appreciate the fading craft of writing and admire an honest life without pretense, you need to know Joe.
Wedgewood stops 35 shots as Stars down Devils 4-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as the Dallas Stars beat New Jersey 4-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their third straight loss. With both teams playing their second game in two nights, Hintz snapped a 1-all tie with his 13th goal of the season off a scrum in the crease in front of Devils netminder Akira Schmid. Ty Dellandrea, Esa Lindell and Mason Marchment also scored for Dallas, which improved to 10-3-3 in its last 16 games against the Devils. Lindell and Marchment both scored into an empty net. Miles Wood had New Jersey’s lone goal.
Comments / 0