The Ohio State Buckeyes are already near touchdown underdogs against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31st. It's already been announced that they will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Arguably the No. 1 ranked receiver leading up to the season and the NFL Draft, Smith-Njigba has been battling a hamstring injury and there were wonders if he would play again this season, we have our answer. Though don't feel too bad for head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, Marvin Harrison Jr has arguably been the best receiver in college football this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO