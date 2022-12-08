Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Reflect on ‘Perfect’ Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 23-10 on Sunday, but their offense got off to a slow start. Joe Burrow missed a few throws, the offensive line was struggling and they were playing without Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst. Despite all of the issues, it was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Steelers Sign DT Jonathan Marshall From Jets Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall off the New York Jets' practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Pittsburgh is looking for defensive line depth after Chris Wormley underwent knee surgery and will miss time. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't give a timetable on his possible return, or if there would be one this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DeMeco Ryans Sheds a Positive Light on the 49ers’ Defensive Line Depth
Depth is looking a bit scarce for the 49ers on the defensive line. First it was defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway who suffered a pec strain against Miami that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Now it is Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and Kevin Givens (knee) that are both dealing with injuries. Hyder's injury shouldn't force him to miss time, but Givens is dealing with a sprain, so he is out for a bit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Dequan Jackson, Linebacker, Colorado State Rams
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dexter Lawrence Challenges Teammates to Dig Deep With Postseason Berth on the Line
It's not quite as bold of a proclamation as in 2011 when safety Antrel Rolle challenged his teammates to put in more time preparing and pick up their game to help push the team into the playoffs that year en route to a Super bowl. But the message, this time...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams QB Baker Mayfield Expected to Start vs. Packers in Week 15
Baker Mayfield was the ultimate hero after leading the Rams to a 17–16 come-from-behind victory against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. When Los Angeles (4–9) goes on the road to face the Packers (5–8) on Monday Night Football, all signs point to Mayfield starting in the matchup as quarterback John Wolford deals with a neck injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins OUT Until Playoffs?
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting nose tackle Johnathan Hankins following Sunday's 27-23 win over the Houston Texans. Team owner Jerry Jones announced on Tuesday via 105.3 The Fan that Hankins will miss the last four games of the regular season due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers came back from their bye on Tuesday with two new faces on their practice squad. Or, more accurately, one new face and one familiar face. The returning player was interior offensive linemen Michal Menet. Menet, a three-year starting center at Penn...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I’m Gonna Trust Him!’: Rams QB Baker Mayfield Already Building Rapport With New Target
Los Angeles-based productions often succeed or fail through the relationships of co-stars. The Los Angeles Rams certainly hope they have a strong one forming on offense if only to make the final stages of their failed Super Bowl defense a bit more tolerable. By now, Baker Mayfield's ascension from released...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aqeel Glass Signs With New Orleans Breakers
The former two-time HBCU Black College Player of the Year, Aqeel Glass, signed a free-agent contract with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers. New Breaker general manager Ryan Jones and head coach John DeFilippo will get a solid quarterback to develop in Aqeel Glass. Glass went undrafted in the 2022 NFL...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Own Early Season Success Could Hurt Development of Draft Capital
The Houston Texans started off the season with fourth-quarter leads in each of their first two games. In Week 2, the result was a loss to the Denver Broncos. The week prior, the Texans ended up in a tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Both results were considered moral victories and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Ohio State Down Another Starter vs Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are already near touchdown underdogs against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31st. It's already been announced that they will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Arguably the No. 1 ranked receiver leading up to the season and the NFL Draft, Smith-Njigba has been battling a hamstring injury and there were wonders if he would play again this season, we have our answer. Though don't feel too bad for head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, Marvin Harrison Jr has arguably been the best receiver in college football this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Takes Playful Shot At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for many things, including his the famous photo of him smoking a cigar following LSU's win in the National Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Burrow was asked to compare his cigar photo to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals: 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are ready for some Monday Night Football in Week 14. The Pats are looking to remain in playoff contention and move back above .500 as they prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mississippi State to Play in ReliaQuest Bowl After Mike Leach’s Death
While Mississippi State players mourn the death of Mike Leach, they would like to honor their head coach by playing in one more game this year. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reports Mississippi State still plans on playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl game vs. Illinois on January 2. “Mike would...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Clean Up’ & ‘Clutch’: Dak Prescott Reveals Issues Before Game-Winning Drive
The Dallas Cowboys managed to scrape past the Houston Texans on Sunday to win 27-23, which marks just the second time since the 1995 and 1996 seasons that Dallas had back-to-back double-digit win seasons. But the win wouldn't have happened without a Dak Prescott game-winning drive (the 18th of his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders Signed Center Hroniss Grasu to the Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to the active roster. The signing was officially announced on Saturday, days after their dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Grasu, who has spent all season on the Raiders practice squad, was activated to the...
