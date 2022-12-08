ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheddar News

Why The FTC Is So Scared of the Microsoft, Activision Blizzard Merger

"The biggest merger in gaming history may now have been stopped by the U.S. government.The FTC filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Microsoft regarding its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The agency alleged that it would create unfair competition in the gaming industry. While competition has always existed in gaming, the FTC fears that Microsoft's size would force it to have an overbearing say in the industry. If the deal does go through, Microsoft would become the third-largest gaming company in the world. In particular, the federal agency fears that Microsoft could cause games and console prices to rise, as...
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
BBC

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: What you need to know

Microsoft is ramping up its video game section and wants to buy Activision Blizzard - the team that makes Call of Duty. But some governments are worried about it - if you're new to this long-running saga, here's what you need to know. Microsoft wants to pay $69bn (£56bn) for...
SlashGear

US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger

The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.
Ars Technica

FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
NBC Chicago

marketplace.org

Unionization efforts are shaking up the gaming industry

Unions have come to the video game industry. They started small at just one independent developer about a year ago, then those efforts started to spread. Workers at some of the biggest names in the business have started organizing — at Activision Blizzard and recently at ZeniMax, a company owned by Microsoft.
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok

