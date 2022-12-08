Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
Why The FTC Is So Scared of the Microsoft, Activision Blizzard Merger
"The biggest merger in gaming history may now have been stopped by the U.S. government.The FTC filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Microsoft regarding its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The agency alleged that it would create unfair competition in the gaming industry. While competition has always existed in gaming, the FTC fears that Microsoft's size would force it to have an overbearing say in the industry. If the deal does go through, Microsoft would become the third-largest gaming company in the world. In particular, the federal agency fears that Microsoft could cause games and console prices to rise, as...
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022...
game-news24.com
Microsoft is ready to take legal action if the US Trade Commission attempts to block the deal with Activision
At least that’s what Bloomberg claims citing sources familiar with that issue. Last week, Microsoft was ready to offer the Sony 10-year deal to a charge to reduce the tax bill, but a Bloomberg source says there haven’t been any negotiations with the FTC to provide remedies or concessions.
Activision CEO confident "this deal will close" despite FTC suing Microsoft
The situation only "sounds alarming," according to Bobby Kotick
BBC
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: What you need to know
Microsoft is ramping up its video game section and wants to buy Activision Blizzard - the team that makes Call of Duty. But some governments are worried about it - if you're new to this long-running saga, here's what you need to know. Microsoft wants to pay $69bn (£56bn) for...
Microsoft's big buy of Activision may be blocked by Federal Trade Commission
The FTC filed a complaint to stop Microsoft's acquisition of video game developer Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, claiming it will create an unfair advantage.
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
geekwire.com
Microsoft challenges Sony’s ‘Call of Duty’ stance in attempt to avoid FTC suit over Activision deal
Microsoft says it has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make new “Call of Duty” games available on PlayStation at the same time as their release on Xbox if the Redmond company completes its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brad Smith, Microsoft president and vice chair, revealed the...
Major U.S. tech union condemns the FTC for blocking Xbox's Activision deal
The Communication Workers of America condemns the FTC for suing to block Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard.
US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger
The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.
Ars Technica
FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
dotesports.com
Gabe Newell trusts Microsoft after Call of Duty commitment to Steam, even if the FTC doesn’t
It’s been a wild week for Microsoft, capped off with an official lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission aimed at blocking the company’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. In the lawsuit, the FTC remarked that the company was capable of “acquiring and using...
NBC Chicago
marketplace.org
Unionization efforts are shaking up the gaming industry
Unions have come to the video game industry. They started small at just one independent developer about a year ago, then those efforts started to spread. Workers at some of the biggest names in the business have started organizing — at Activision Blizzard and recently at ZeniMax, a company owned by Microsoft.
Gabe Newell says Valve doesn’t need Microsoft’s 10-year Call of Duty deal
The Valve boss is betting on Microsoft keeping the franchise on the storefront anyway
The FTC Is Suing Microsoft to Block It From Purchasing Activision Blizzard, a Video Game Holding Company
The Federal Trade Commission said it could be negative for competition in the gaming sector.
