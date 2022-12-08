Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Dodger All-Star Signs with NL West Rival
The free-agent feeding frenzy continued on Tuesday, and this time the beneficiary was an old friend. Right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling, whom the Dodgers traded to the Blue Jays in 2020, signed a two-year deal with the Giants. This is great news for Stripling, who will make more in 2023 than...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What’s Next?
The Sean Murphy trade saga is finally over. After weeks of rumors, speculations, and mock trades, Murphy ended up as a member of the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal. The Guardians were one of the teams that were connected to Murphy all the way back to the last trade deadline, but they were never able to get a deal done with Oakland.
