wow public schools could use this funding instead let put all this money next to the river where it flood every year and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. SMH
Here we go again; lots of money for downtown Davenport and 53rd. What about our streets in Northwest and West end. City fathers should be ashame ! Our streets are being left to rot.
Turns away $$ for Public Schools, but sending $$$$ for Tourism and Gentrification. 1930's Redlining, renewed.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 35