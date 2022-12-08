ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

PBOT announces safety improvements to Northeast Killingsworth

PORTLAND, Ore. — A section of Northeast Killingsworth in the Cully neighborhood is slated to receive a variety of safety improvements that include protected bike lanes, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said Monday. The work will be done between Northeast 53rd Avenue and Cully Boulevard. PBOT engineers will now...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

LLOYD CENTER SKATE TICKET GIVEAWAY

Contest: KATU / Lloyd Center Skate Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Landslide kills man working to secure rock shelf, others rescued

Adams County, Idaho (CBS2) - A landslide killed a man from Tillamook, Oregon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says contract employees working on securing a rock shelf on the Idaho Power road from Oxbow to Hells Canyon Dam experienced a significant landslide on Saturday. The slide sent "tons of rock...
TILLAMOOK, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland hit-and-run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver fled the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crashed happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Southeast Division Street, east of 154th Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

14 years since Woodburn bank bombing

Today marks 14 years since the Woodburn bank bombing that killed two police officers. It was Dec. 12, 2008, when Woodburn police Capt. Tom Tennant and Oregon State Police Trooper Bill Hakim were killed. Woodburn police Chief Scott Russell lost his leg. A bank teller was also hurt. Two men,...
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

Puplandia Dog Rescue's trailer was stolen early Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Puplandia Dog Rescue says their emergency food bank trailer was stolen over the weekend. Officials with the non-profit say the trailer was taken early Sunday morning from the parking lot of Vista Pet Hospital near Southwest Canyon and 89th. There was about $2,000 dollars worth of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Dennis Nalley still missing from Vancouver, family says he could be in a medical emergency

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are still looking for Dennis Nalley and Nalley’s family fears he may be in a medical emergency. Nalley was last seen in the area of Northeast 138th and Northeast 44th Street, and he uses a walker to get around. He is dressed as he is in the photo above, wearing Black Adidas pants with white stripes, and a dark colored zip up jacket.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Grand jury returns not true bill in shooting death by PPB officer

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of 19-year-old Johnathan Allen Worth back in July. After reviewing the evidence, a grand jury returned a "not true bill," finding that Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer's deadly use of force on July 24, 2022 was justified.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland businesses face challenges this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. — David Straub was hopeful to see a boost in foot traffic this holiday season. The owner at Premo's Toys said last year, there was a noticeable jump during the month of December. "We probably had double the amount of traffic which I figured would double again...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

SE Portland stabbing suspect makes first court appearance Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of a deadly stabbing in Southeast Portland made an appearance in court. PAST COVERAGE | Police: Man charged with murder in connection with Friday's deadly stabbing in SE Portland. Police say 36-year-old Andrew Morrow stabbed someone at 171st and Powell on Friday, December...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Three men dead, woman injured in SE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has stated that last night's shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street was a murder-suicide. Portland Police say the shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police investigate shooting in Southeast Portland, woman taken to hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
NEWPORT, OR

