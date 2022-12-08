Read full article on original website
PBOT announces safety improvements to Northeast Killingsworth
PORTLAND, Ore. — A section of Northeast Killingsworth in the Cully neighborhood is slated to receive a variety of safety improvements that include protected bike lanes, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said Monday. The work will be done between Northeast 53rd Avenue and Cully Boulevard. PBOT engineers will now...
PPS asks community to help stop gun violence after 3rd shooting near school in 2 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is urging the community to work together to stop gun violence across the city after a third shooting just outside a PPS campus in the last two months. One of those shootings happened Monday near Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland and left...
Sunshine Division will pack and deliver 4,000 food boxes across Portland this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, the Sunshine Division will pack a total of 4,000 holiday food boxes. 2,500 of those will be home delivered on Saturday, December 17, with the help of close to 500 volunteers and the Portland Police Bureau. The other 1,500 boxes will be shared with...
Portland sees 92 shootings in November, on par with record gun violence of last year
Portland has seen 1,192 shooting incidents through November, which is the same number seen through the first 11 months of 2021, which was a record-breaking year for gun violence in the Rose City. Portland Police officials confirmed there were 92 shooting incidents through November 2022, down four from November 2021.
LLOYD CENTER SKATE TICKET GIVEAWAY
Contest: KATU / Lloyd Center Skate Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
Landslide kills man working to secure rock shelf, others rescued
Adams County, Idaho (CBS2) - A landslide killed a man from Tillamook, Oregon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says contract employees working on securing a rock shelf on the Idaho Power road from Oxbow to Hells Canyon Dam experienced a significant landslide on Saturday. The slide sent "tons of rock...
Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland hit-and-run crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver fled the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crashed happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Southeast Division Street, east of 154th Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the...
14 years since Woodburn bank bombing
Today marks 14 years since the Woodburn bank bombing that killed two police officers. It was Dec. 12, 2008, when Woodburn police Capt. Tom Tennant and Oregon State Police Trooper Bill Hakim were killed. Woodburn police Chief Scott Russell lost his leg. A bank teller was also hurt. Two men,...
Washington CD 3 recount will happen Thursday afternoon, results certified next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Canvassing Board just told the Clark County Elections Office to conduct a machine recount of the 3rd Congressional District race. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Kent requests recount of all votes in CD3 race. Republican candidate Joe Kent requested the recount in his race against...
Puplandia Dog Rescue's trailer was stolen early Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Puplandia Dog Rescue says their emergency food bank trailer was stolen over the weekend. Officials with the non-profit say the trailer was taken early Sunday morning from the parking lot of Vista Pet Hospital near Southwest Canyon and 89th. There was about $2,000 dollars worth of...
Dennis Nalley still missing from Vancouver, family says he could be in a medical emergency
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are still looking for Dennis Nalley and Nalley’s family fears he may be in a medical emergency. Nalley was last seen in the area of Northeast 138th and Northeast 44th Street, and he uses a walker to get around. He is dressed as he is in the photo above, wearing Black Adidas pants with white stripes, and a dark colored zip up jacket.
Grand jury returns not true bill in shooting death by PPB officer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of 19-year-old Johnathan Allen Worth back in July. After reviewing the evidence, a grand jury returned a "not true bill," finding that Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer's deadly use of force on July 24, 2022 was justified.
Portland businesses face challenges this holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — David Straub was hopeful to see a boost in foot traffic this holiday season. The owner at Premo's Toys said last year, there was a noticeable jump during the month of December. "We probably had double the amount of traffic which I figured would double again...
Police investigate shooting in Southeast Portland, woman taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was found injured after a shooting in Southeast Portland on Sunday night, prompting a police search of the nearby neighborhood for the suspect. Portland Police say the shooting was reported in the 16600 block of SE Main Street at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Arriving...
Mult. Co. unveils snow and ice removal plan ahead of anticipated colder weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Transportation has released its “Snow and Ice Removal Plan” for winter and it is coming ahead of an expected downturn in temperatures. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Washington County: Staffing shortages may lead to delays in plow and sanding operations. The plan identifies which...
Washington man stabs several people with a hunting knife in unprovoked casino attack
LA CENTER, Wash. — A man has been arrested after stabbing multiple people at a casino. On Monday at approximately 11:45 p.m. law enforcement from several different departments responded to a report of a stabbing attack on multiple people at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casino in La Center, WA.
SE Portland stabbing suspect makes first court appearance Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of a deadly stabbing in Southeast Portland made an appearance in court. PAST COVERAGE | Police: Man charged with murder in connection with Friday's deadly stabbing in SE Portland. Police say 36-year-old Andrew Morrow stabbed someone at 171st and Powell on Friday, December...
Three men dead, woman injured in SE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has stated that last night's shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street was a murder-suicide. Portland Police say the shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police investigate shooting in Southeast Portland, woman taken to hospital.
Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
Portland serial thief arrested after spree of identity theft, church robbery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alleged serial thief Sarah Salo is facing three different criminal case charges in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties. According to court documents, Salo, 44, tried to cash several checks in another woman's name at the Woodstock Blvd OnPoint Credit Union in November 2021. An investigating officer found...
