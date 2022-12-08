ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jets Rookie Out for Season After Doctors Discover Blood Clots

By Joseph Salvador
He was placed on the non-football injury list but the reason was never disclosed.

The Jets placed rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list Wednesday, ending his season, and it appears it’s because of a serious medical condition. According to SNY ’s Connor Hughes , doctors found blood clots but the condition is not believed to be long-term or career-threatening.

Players are placed on the NFI if they have an illness or medical condition, or if they suffer an injury away from the team facility. When talking to reporters, coach Robert Saleh refused to disclose why Mitchell was being placed on the list.

“I’m not going to get into specifics right now because there’s a lot of things that we’re trying to sort out. And for him, too,” Saleh told reporters Wednesday, per Jets Country .

Mitchell was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Louisiana and started in five of his six games this season. Mitchell is one of six different players to start at left or right tackle for New York, who started losing players in training camp. George Fant, who recently missed eight games on the injured reserve list, will replace Mitchell in the lineup Sunday against the Bills, per ESPN .

