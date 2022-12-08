ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton likely returning for senior season

 4 days ago
According to a tweet by Brett Greenberg of WKRG, Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is expected to return for his senior season. If this holds true, it would be huge for the Tide’s receiving corps.

Burton transferred to Alabama last off-season from Georgia. The native of Calabassas, California saw his role increase in Tuscaloosa as the season progressed. Burton hauled in 37 receptions for 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

With Alabama losing several wide receivers to the transfer portal, his return proves to be even more crucial. After all, the Tide could return their two leading wide receivers in Ja’Corey Brooks and himself. In addition, the two could prove to be one of the best tandems at the position in college football next season.

Burton has not made it official that he will return, but the chances of him returning are very high as it stands.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Burton’s decision as well as other draft-eligible players at Alabama.

