Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
kfornow.com
Season Ticket Prices Reduced to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Memorial Stadium
Memorial Stadium on a Nebraska football gameday vs. Bethune-Cookman in 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports) Lincoln, NE (December 13, 2022) The University of Nebraska will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023 with numerous plans to commemorate the historic milestone. The first of those will be a one-year reduction in football season ticket prices for the 2023 season.
kfornow.com
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Late Basket Lifts BYU To Upset of No. 21 Creighton
LAS VEGAS, Nev. –(CU Athletics Dec. 10)–A frenetic 12-0 run in the final four minutes gave Creighton an 80-79 lead in the final 30 seconds, but BYU’s Dallin Hall tipped in his own miss with 12.6 seconds left to lead BYU to an 83-80 upset win over the No. 21 Bluejays on Saturday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest.
kfornow.com
Endangered Missing Advisory For 82 Year Old Omaha Man
Dr. Mark Rousseau (NE State Patrol) (KFOR NEWS December 13, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, 82 year old, Dr. Mark Rousseau, a white male approximately 5’ 9″ tall, approximately 165 pounds, with white hair, white beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue Jeans, L.L Bean Dark brown jacket.
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
kfornow.com
Legislative Candidate Wants Vote Recount By Hand, Not Machine
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -Nebraska legislative candidate Russ Barger asked a Lancaster County District judge on Tuesday to require the state to recount ballots by hand. Barger, who lost by 223 votes to George Dungan in Legislative District 26, went to court after Secretary of State Bob Evnen denied his...
kfornow.com
Lincoln on the Move Invests $42 Million in First Three Years
LINCOLN–(News Release Dec. 13)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and city transportation representatives today said that the community is seeing significant benefits from the Lincoln on the Move program that has invested nearly $42 million in improvements and new projects. The announcement follows the release of the third Lincoln on...
kfornow.com
“DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER” ENFORCEMENT PROJECT PLANNED
Lincoln, NE (December 13, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department will join in the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ traffic enforcement campaign Friday, December 16, 2022, through Sunday January 1, 2023. Officers will be conducting extra traffic enforcement throughout the month of December with specific emphasis on impaired driving. Funding for the increased enforcement throughout the campaign was provided by the NDOT-Highway Safety Office. The grant-funded traffic enforcement effort will be conducted on several weekend nights throughout the month of December.
kfornow.com
AR Style Rifle, Ammo Taken From Unlocked Truck In SE Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–More than $10,000 worth of items were stolen from an unlocked pickup truck sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning from a home southeast of 84th and Nebraska Parkway. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says an officer talked to the 44-year-old, who said the truck was...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Suspected of Spraying Water-Soap Solution In Child’s Face
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 29-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, believed to have committed felony child abuse after security video showed her putting a 3-year-old in the corner and sprayed the child in the face with a cleaning solutions three different times at a Hickman area daycare. It happened...
kfornow.com
Transient, Two Employees Arrested After Fight at a West Lincoln Taco Bell
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–Two employees of the Taco Bell at 1440 West “O” Street are in jail, along with a transient, after all of them got into a fight at the restaurant on Saturday night. According to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, 18-year-old Lucas Smith and 19-year-old...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
Comments / 0