Lincoln, NE (December 13, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department will join in the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ traffic enforcement campaign Friday, December 16, 2022, through Sunday January 1, 2023. Officers will be conducting extra traffic enforcement throughout the month of December with specific emphasis on impaired driving. Funding for the increased enforcement throughout the campaign was provided by the NDOT-Highway Safety Office. The grant-funded traffic enforcement effort will be conducted on several weekend nights throughout the month of December.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO