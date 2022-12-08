ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Newsweek

Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'

A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
Blavity

Woman Found Dismembered With Missing Organs After Flying To Peru To Meet Online Love

On July 27, Blanca Arellano flew approximately 3,000 miles from Mexico City to Lima, Peru in October to meet 37-year-old Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, a human medicine and biotechnology student with whom she met on an online gaming app and formed a romantic relationship with. The 51-year-old headed to the beach city of Huacho, where the Peruvian man lives, and for months, Arellano’s family believed she was happily in love.
The Independent

CCTV footage shows mountain lion butchering pet Chihuahua

A chihuahua was killed by a mountain lion during an evening walk in a residential area of the Hollywood Hills. The attack took place on 9 November, when CCTV footage captured the mountain lion coming out of the bushes on a street lined with homes close to the Hollywood Reservoir. A dogwalker, who chose to remain anonymous, was walking two small dogs in the area at the time. The mountain lion can be seen in the surveillance footage stopping and crouching as it sees the pets. Not long after, the mountain lion attacks the smaller dog, Piper. “I felt...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
The Dogington Post

Starving Dog Found Locked In Closet By New Homeowners

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. While remodeling their recently acquired home in Maine, a couple recently came across an unexpected visitor: an abandoned puppy. The malnourished pit bull mix was found by the new owners...
CARIBOU, ME
iheart.com

Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog

A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAAL-TV

More than 100 animals found dead at Iowa farm

(ABC 6 News) – More than 100 animals were found dead on an Iowa farm, according to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary (IFS). In a social media post on Tuesday, the IFS said they received a report of a deceased lamb on a property approximately 40 miles from their location in Oxford, Iowa.
OXFORD, IA
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
