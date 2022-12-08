Read full article on original website
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'
A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
Seven Cats Abandoned Near Shelter Freeze To Death 'Huddled Together'
The cats were abandoned in cages in temperatures as low as 30 degrees.
Dog Breaks Hearts As He Receives German Shepherd Puppy To Ease Anxiety
During the pandemic, the ASPCA reported that 23 million American households adopted a pet.
Mother, 40, warns others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after fire destroyed uninsured family home
A mother has warned others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after a fire destroyed her uninsured family home. Donna Symes, 40, from Glasgow had been preparing dinner with her husband Mohamed at around 8pm last night when the home fire alarm went off. The singer ran upstairs...
Woman Found Dismembered With Missing Organs After Flying To Peru To Meet Online Love
On July 27, Blanca Arellano flew approximately 3,000 miles from Mexico City to Lima, Peru in October to meet 37-year-old Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, a human medicine and biotechnology student with whom she met on an online gaming app and formed a romantic relationship with. The 51-year-old headed to the beach city of Huacho, where the Peruvian man lives, and for months, Arellano’s family believed she was happily in love.
Video shows mountain lion attacking leashed dog
A horrifying scene played out in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood where a mountain lion pounced on and killed a leashed dog.
Hundreds of local dogs are getting euthanized due to overpopulated shelters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was close to becoming a “no kill” shelter but that time is long gone. The holiday season is one of the hardest times for adoptions and shelter leaders say things are only going to get worse unless the community steps up to help. Hundreds of dogs are […]
Six-month-old Oakland County kitten euthanized after becoming infected with rabies
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A 6-month-old kitten was humanely euthanized after becoming infected with rabies in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD. The kitten, which was not vaccinated, was found as a stray six weeks before it was diagnosed with rabies,...
Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog
Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes. **This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
CCTV footage shows mountain lion butchering pet Chihuahua
A chihuahua was killed by a mountain lion during an evening walk in a residential area of the Hollywood Hills. The attack took place on 9 November, when CCTV footage captured the mountain lion coming out of the bushes on a street lined with homes close to the Hollywood Reservoir. A dogwalker, who chose to remain anonymous, was walking two small dogs in the area at the time. The mountain lion can be seen in the surveillance footage stopping and crouching as it sees the pets. Not long after, the mountain lion attacks the smaller dog, Piper. “I felt...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Starving Dog Found Locked In Closet By New Homeowners
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. While remodeling their recently acquired home in Maine, a couple recently came across an unexpected visitor: an abandoned puppy. The malnourished pit bull mix was found by the new owners...
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog
A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
More than 100 animals found dead at Iowa farm
(ABC 6 News) – More than 100 animals were found dead on an Iowa farm, according to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary (IFS). In a social media post on Tuesday, the IFS said they received a report of a deceased lamb on a property approximately 40 miles from their location in Oxford, Iowa.
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
