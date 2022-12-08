ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama DL, DJ Dale, headed to the senior bowl

By Sam Murphy
 4 days ago
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

DJ Dale has officially accepted his invite to the Senior Bowl this year according to NFL scout Jim Nagy on his show today. Dale joins his former Alabama Crimson Tide teammates Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Byron Young in the game.

Dale has been a three-year starter on the defensive line for Alabama and he will surely be missed. However, his intangibles and leadership qualities make him such an interesting prospect.

All four years Dale’s statistics have remained pretty consistent with his junior year likely being his best campaign. This past season, Dale posted 16 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

The senior bowl will be an outstanding opportunity for Dale to showcase his skills and hopefully sneak into day two of the NFL draft.

