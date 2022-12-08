ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
ValueWalk

Investors Punish Carvana Stock As Company Stares At Bankruptcy

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock suffered another sharp drop Wednesday after the company met with lawyers and creditors to explore options for managing the company’s debt load, according to Bloomberg. The move comes amid growing concerns over Carvana’s solvency following a steep decline in used-car prices. Carvana’s largest creditors, including...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
NASDAQ

2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022

The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
TheStreet

Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
GOBankingRates

5 Hottest Stocks of 2022

An oft-quoted Wall Street axiom claims that picking winning sectors is at least as important, if not more, than selecting individual stocks. This has never rung more true than in 2022, when all five...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th

AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2 downward over the last 60 days. Banco ntander Brasil (. BSBR...
NEWSBTC

MATIC Price Battles Under $1 Despite Bullish Signals

The Polygon (MATIC) price momentum registered a positive shift over the last 24 hours. The altcoin gained close to 3%. Meanwhile, on the weekly chart, MATIC is yet to recover from its losses. The technical outlook depicted positive price action; however, the coin is still not out of the woods.
The Independent

All Bar One owner M&B returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ backdrop

Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has swung back to a profit following the easing of pandemic restrictions despite the “highly challenging” trading backdrop.The All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner also told investors on Wednesday morning that like-for-like sales have increased by 6.5% since the end of its latest financial year in late September.M&B said the recovery of sales has been “encouraging” as it has benefited from the return to office working, which has boosted city centre locations.The company is “cautiously optimistic” but said it remains mindful of cost-of-living challenges for customers, which are expected at least...

