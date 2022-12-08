Read full article on original website
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says His FTX Trading Account Balances Went to Zero, Predicts Wave of Forced Liquidations in Next 10 Days
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says several of his investments have taken a hit because of the recent FTX collapse. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, O’Leary says his FTX account balances had dropped to zero when he checked them on Monday morning. “We have to mark-to-market...
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
ValueWalk
Investors Punish Carvana Stock As Company Stares At Bankruptcy
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock suffered another sharp drop Wednesday after the company met with lawyers and creditors to explore options for managing the company’s debt load, according to Bloomberg. The move comes amid growing concerns over Carvana’s solvency following a steep decline in used-car prices. Carvana’s largest creditors, including...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
NASDAQ
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022
The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
5 Hottest Stocks of 2022
An oft-quoted Wall Street axiom claims that picking winning sectors is at least as important, if not more, than selecting individual stocks. This has never rung more true than in 2022, when all five...
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
microcapdaily.com
Performance Drink Group (OTCMKTS: PDPG) Under Accumulation as New Controlling Shareholders Affect 300 million Share Reduction
Performance Drink Group (OTCMKTS: PDPG) is making an explosive move up the charts in recent trading rocketing up from well under a penny to recent highs of $0.03 per share. The stock started running in August of this year off its $0.0006 lows and formed a new over $0.003 before the recent runup into copperland.
Tesla Stock Slumps on Demand Concerns
Is more trouble ahead for Tesla stock? Wall Street is split on the matter.
Costco Earnings Preview: Margins, Membership Fees In Focus Amid Slowing Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report shares edged lower Thursday ahead of of the bulk discount retailer's first quarter earnings after the close of trading, with investors likely focused on plans to boost its lucrative membership fees and improving its core profit margins. Costco is expected to post a...
via.news
Mitek Systems And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Mitek Systems (MITK), Champions Oncology (CSBR), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2 downward over the last 60 days. Banco ntander Brasil (. BSBR...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Battles Under $1 Despite Bullish Signals
The Polygon (MATIC) price momentum registered a positive shift over the last 24 hours. The altcoin gained close to 3%. Meanwhile, on the weekly chart, MATIC is yet to recover from its losses. The technical outlook depicted positive price action; however, the coin is still not out of the woods.
All Bar One owner M&B returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ backdrop
Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has swung back to a profit following the easing of pandemic restrictions despite the “highly challenging” trading backdrop.The All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner also told investors on Wednesday morning that like-for-like sales have increased by 6.5% since the end of its latest financial year in late September.M&B said the recovery of sales has been “encouraging” as it has benefited from the return to office working, which has boosted city centre locations.The company is “cautiously optimistic” but said it remains mindful of cost-of-living challenges for customers, which are expected at least...
