ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wustl.edu

Theunissen named to editorial board of early-career scientists

Thorold Theunissen, an assistant professor of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named to an editorial board of early-career scientists for the journal Stem Cell Reports. He is one of 10 inaugural members who will provide advice, participate in the editorial review process and receive mentorship from current editors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Obituary: Radhakrishnan Gopalan, professor of finance, 50

Radhakrishnan Gopalan, a longtime, beloved professor of finance at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, of cancer. He was 50. Born in 1972 in Chennai, India, Gopalan joined the university in 2006 after earning his PhD in finance from the University of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

St. Louis student surprised with WashU Pledge scholarship

High school senior Marye’ Jones got two big surprises Monday, Dec. 12, when she walked into the library at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis Public Schools. There, she found her mother and two brothers holding balloons and flowers, along with two strangers, each bearing an envelope.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

WashU Institute for Public Health Summer Research Program

WashU's Institute for Public Health Summer Research Program is open to students who seek challenge, research and experience in one of three tracks. During this eight-week program, students work with a mentor, engage in research, attend workshops and seminars led by experts, and gain the opportunity to grow academically in a diverse environment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Brantmeier addresses literacy congress

Cindy Brantmeier, a professor of applied linguistics and of global studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, gave the opening day address for the United Nations/UNESCO Latin American Congress on Literacy, sponsored by the University of Panama. The event, X Congreso Internacional de la Cátedra UNESCO,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Study considers social determinants of health

Patients with social needs experienced a higher number of hospitalizations, obesity, prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, finds a new study from the Brown School on the social determinants of health. Patients with social needs also were disproportionately older, female, Black, uninsured, and living in low-income and high-unemployment neighborhoods, compared with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy