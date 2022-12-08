ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Former Alabama OL Tanner Bowles transferring to Kentucky

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUJfB_0jc6z8eX00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY NETWORK

The first Alabama transfer to announce his decision was offensive lineman Tanner Bowles. On Thursday, Bowles told Kentucky Sports Radio that he was transferring to Kentucky.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as Bowles is a Kentucky native. Despite playing sparingly with the Tide, he was still able to garner enough interest to return home and play for the Wildcats.

In four seasons, Bowles played in 19 games for the Tide. He primarily played on special teams while also serving as a reserve offensive guard. When asked about his decision to transfer from the program, here is what Bowles said:

“Can’t be more appreciative to Coach Saban and all he’s done for me but things happen where you feel like you might not get exactly what you want out of it.”

It will be interesting to see how Bowles fairs along the Cats’ offensive line. Alabama will travel to Kentucky next season in a late-November matchup.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bowles’ college career as well as other Alabama transfers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Auburn legacy DB Colton Hood flips from Michigan State to the Plains

3-star defensive back Colton Hood announced his de-commitment from Michigan State on Saturday and commitment to Auburn on Sunday after a weekend visit with new Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze, assistant coach Zac Etheridge, and recently hired secondary coach Wesley McGriff. Hood is following in the family’s footsteps by committing...
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

No. 8 Alabama basketball defeats No. 1 Houston

The Red Devils aim to complete a perfect season in the AHSAA 2A State Championship against B.B. Comer. Decatur football Head Coach Jere Adcock retires after nearly 3 decades at the helm. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST. WAFF's Carl Prather reporting. Hugh Freeze introduced as next Auburn...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?

The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area

A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug trafficking operation in Macon County has been sentenced to federal prison. The DOJ said each of the defendants was a member of the “31 Boys,” a violent, neighborhood-based organization named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects

Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
TROY, AL
wbrc.com

19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is grieving the lost of a 19-year-old after a fatal head-on collision involving another teen. It happened on Friday December 2. 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding passenger in a 2004 Honda Accord driven by an 18-year-old along Alabama Hwy 22 a few miles west of Chilton County.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Tina McGriff said while officers were on the scene, which is near Lee High School, someone fired a gun before fleeing. No one was injured. McGriff said multiple people...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Prattville man gets prison after 2021 hit-and-run, police chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash. Daniel Cole Ahearn’s plea agreement and sentencing comes nearly two years after a Jan. 13, 2021 hit-and-run...
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property 3rd degree. The offense occurred, Friday, November 8, 2022, at Home Depot, located at 2710 Legends Parkway, Prattville, Alabama. Investigators say the pictured suspect, described as a black male, entered the business, took merchandise, and left the business without paying. The suspect entered a four-door silver vehicle with no tag and left in an unknown direction.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect Wanted in Pine Hill Murder Caught in Selma

A Pine Hill man is behind bars tonight — following the shooting death of a 17 year old Wilcox Central student last week. Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says Chamya Saulsberry was killed. Her 19 year old brother Rashod was shot. But their 9 year old sister Cayden was unharmed...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
241K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy