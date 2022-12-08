Read full article on original website
Related
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 14, 2022
It’s spirit week at the Warm Springs K-8 and today is Ribbons & Bows and Native Wear day. Tomorrow is Ugly Sweater or Mismatch Day and Friday is Pajama Day. Today’s Madras High Holiday Drip theme is Holiday Movie Dress Day and there’s a Present Wrap War during Lunch.
kwso.org
Monday Snow Day
There is no school for Jefferson County 509J schools Monday (12/12/22) due to weather conditions. School is also cancelled for Maupin, Culver & Redmond. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will remain closed Monday (12/12/22), to all but essential personnel, due to weather related conditions. Bureau of Indian Affairs Offices and the Warm Springs Indian Health Services Clinic are also closed.
kwso.org
WS Telecom Grant Award
The Warm Springs Telecommunications Company got news yesterday of a $6.9 million grant award From the National Telecommunications and Information Administration out of the United States Department of Commerce. This is a Tribal Broadband Grant designed to create a new overall fiber optic design for Warm Springs including fiber to...
Comments / 0